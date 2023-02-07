Our Favorite Makeup Looks Using Viva Magenta, Pantone’s Color Of The Year 2023

Viva magenta, a bright and daring pink, has been a popular option in the world of beauty lately. You may use this fun and vibrant shade in many different ways to bring out your best features via makeup. Viva magenta may be a daring, dramatic, or an understatedly entertaining option, depending on your aesthetic goals.

Make a bold statement by using viva magenta on your lips, eyes, or cheeks. Use a matte viva magenta lipstick or lip gloss for a daring lip color. A vivid magenta eyeshadow in the crease or down the lash line will help you achieve a subtle yet striking eye look. Viva magenta may also be used as a blush, either to provide a flush of color or to sculpt and define the cheekbones.

It’s best to keep the rest of your makeup simple and neutral while using viva magenta. If you wear a lot of other bright colors, they may compete with the viva magenta and make you seem less vibrant. Use a light foundation and neutral eyeshadow, mascara, and brow products to complement your viva magenta lipstick. The viva magenta will be able to stand out and make a statement without being overbearing. Adding a splash of vivid city to your seasonal makeup routine can be a jolly and carefree affair with a little bit of imagination.

Photo By @anagabivls/Instagram

Here is a classic inspiration on the viva magenta makeup look . As we know the classic fashion can never go out of style, you should opt for this trendy makeup inspiration. This makeup look features hot magenta eyeshadow covering the eyelids, paired with magenta matte eyeliner. Adding mascara to this look will also add definition to this makeup look. If you want to add pop to this look add a magenta blush to your cheeks.