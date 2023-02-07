At Blackmerch, we support Blackness and Black culture. We also support other Black-owned businesses and businesses that support the goals of equality and justice. Black history is an important part of American history, and fashion is no exception. Entrepreneurs and artisans are pushing the boundaries of fashion and are creating products with a strong message. Black pride clothing is one of the best examples of bringing culture and social matters into the fashion realm.

If you are looking for ways to support Black culture and business, take a look at a few of our favorite Black Pride brands to support in the new year.

5 Black Pride Brands to Support in 2023

Put together by Blackmerch, check out these Black pride clothing brands to find clothing with a message and meaning that supports our communities.

1. Black Pride Tees

The mission of Black Pride Tees is to empower Black individuals through fashion. Designer and creator Amon-Ra is the backbone of this brand. With a background in graphic design, the bold prints and statements on Black Pride Tees’ products is unmistakable. This brand has a t-shirt, hoodie, hat, or accessory for everyone. Some designs are social statements, while others are more on the humorous side.

2. Melaninful

For more bold patterns and statement pieces, Melaninful is a great Black Pride brand to check out. The graphic prints include Civil Rights leaders, Black women, African-inspired patterns, Black Panther logos, and much more. Their collections include clothing items, hats, shoes, and accessories for both men and women. Check out their website for special collections like Black History Month, Ancient Egypt, and African-inspired designs.

3. Melanin Apparel

Melanin Apparel is Black-owned and operated, with a passion for Black culture and the beauty of people of color. This Black Pride brand features a wide selection of clothing and accessories. Their large selection of items pay tribute to Civil Rights leaders, Black cartoons, Black inventors, and Black culture.

4. My Pride Apparel

My Pride Apparel is a popular Black Pride brand that focuses on women’s fashion. This brand was created with the idea that fashion can make a statement without the wearer having to say a word. The t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and hats all have a strong message ranging from Black culture to social issues, quotes, graphics, and prints. Where My Pride Apparel differs from many other Black Pride brands is that they also offer swimsuits and accessories.

5. Wear the Peace

Not strictly a “Black Pride” brand, Wear the Peace is a brand that focuses on equality and humanity at a larger scale. Their selection of clothing does feature Black Pride and Black culture-related items, but also clothing that addresses issues like racism, war, violence, and equal rights. This brand was created by two individuals, Murad Nofal and Mustafa Mabruk – both children of refugees. They created the brand with the intention of giving back to society. All of their products are ethical and environmentally conscious, and donate an article of clothing to someone in need for every piece purchased. To date, they have donated more than 64,000 articles of clothing. Their clothing and humanitarian efforts have been featured in Forbes, ABC, Business Insider, and Yahoo!.

Show Your Support with Black Pride Clothing

There are definitely some images, quotes, and graphics that we related to Black Pride. But as you can see browsing the five brands above, there are many ways to show Black Pride through clothing and accessories in a stylish way. What’s great about all of these brands is that they support more than just Black culture, they also support equality and human rights.