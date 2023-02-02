Dye Your Hair Viva Magenta and Get In On The Hottest Trend

Adding viva magenta to your hair is a great way to provide some creativity and style to your look. It is expected to continue to be popular in the upcoming years after Pantone has provided it with some immense recognition.

It’s a perfect color for those who want to make a statement and stand out. It’s also a great option for those who want to experiment with a new hair color without going too drastic. The color can be easily customized to suit your skin tone and personal style. Additionally, viva magenta hair can be paired with different hair styles such as braids, buns, ponytails, and more.

It’s worth noting that the viva magenta hair color is a semi-permanent color, which means that it will fade over time. This means that you will have to touch up the color regularly, it also means that you can have more fun with it, you can try different colors or styles, and change them easily. Also, it’s important to have a consultation with a hair stylist before trying this color, as they can help you to choose the right shade of viva magenta and give you advise on how to take care of your hair after coloring

Here are all the ways you can wear viva magenta in your hair this year!

Photo By @pinkdagger/Instagram

Natural magenta hair color is also a very striking shade that compliments all complexions. This hair color allows you to accentuate the purple undertones of this vivid shade. If you want to lean towards the warmer red tones of the shade, there are many ways to pair the colors with your style.