Best Types of Bras for Women Who Hate Wearing Bras

Do you hate wearing bras? For many women, wearing a bra every day can turn into a chore. Certain bras can feel too restrictive or maybe even uncomfortable, making you want to rip them off as soon as possible.

However, bras don’t have to feel this way. There are plenty of bras out there that are far more comfortable and don’t even feel like traditional bras at all, making them perfect for women who usually hate wearing them. Here are some of the best options if you hate wearing a bra:

Naked bras

A relatively new trend is the emergence of ‘naked bras’ sometimes also referred to as ‘seamless bras’. This means that they’ll be nearly invisible under clothes and won’t ruin the look of your outfits. Another benefit of these bras is that they may offer less support or feel less restrictive compared to more traditional bra styles, which means that they’re fantastic for women who hate the tighter feeling of regular bras.

Wireless bras

One of the main things that can make a bra uncomfortable is tight underwriting. Even worse, this wiring can sometimes come out of the bra’s fabric and dig into your skin! To avoid these issues and find a much more comfortable and relaxed bra, you should opt for wireless styles. Wireless t-shirt bras can give you a decent amount of everyday support while still being comfy and casual, which is great if you hate wearing bras but aren’t confident with going braless.

Bralettes

If a t-shirt bra still isn’t right for you, then you may prefer an even less supportive style. Bralettes are probably the least ‘bra-like’ bras you can find as there’s barely any structure or support. Instead, bralettes use very lightweight material to offer you just enough coverage, or you can even go for lacy bralettes if you want the most lightweight option. Certain bralettes can even be worn as part of your outfit if they offer enough coverage, especially if you layer them over a shirt, underneath a jacket, or underneath a sheer top.

Sports bras

If you like the idea of a bralette but need a bit more support, sports bras could be perfect for you. This is another low-maintenance, comfortable option that’s great for women who hate wearing traditional bras. Even better, this bra is a brilliant option if you’re very active in your day-to-day life, as it will offer the support you need at all times.

Bandeau bras

Finally, another low-maintenance option is the bandeau bra. One of the best things about this style of bra is that there are no hooks or straps, so you simply need to pull it on in the morning and adjust it. These types of bras are also super stretchy, which means they can easily mold to your shape and won’t restrict movement. They’re seamless too, so you won’t get any awkward lumps and bumps under your clothing.

Finding the right bra can be difficult when you think most bra styles are too uncomfortable and restrictive. If this is the case for you, try out the bra styles listed above to find your new favorite bra!