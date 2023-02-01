What is Squalane and What are its Benefits?

You’ve probably heard of squalane, but do you know what it is and its many benefits? In a nutshell, squalane is an oil, naturally present in the body, as well as being found in some plants. If you are considering adopting a beauty routine based on the use of this oil, read on to find out more about its benefits, advantages and the role of squalane in cosmetics.

There are two types of squalane used in cosmetics:

Vegetable squalane: the oil is extracted from vegetable sources, primarily olive. Olive oil contains a very high concentration of squalane compared to other plants.

Marine-derived squalane: shark liver oil is extracted from shark liver endowed with highly concentrated squalene. This oil is used as a food supplement and in the pharmacopoeia, particularly in the composition of certain vaccines.

Squalane is a by-product of squalene and an excellent natural skincare ingredient. In our bodies, squalane is one of the commonest lipids produced by human skin cells, making up around 14-16% of our sebum. However, production slows from the age of 20, significantly reducing after 30, contributing to dry skin.

Squalane is fat-soluble and can be added to oil-based products or in the oil phase of skin and hair emulsions. In addition, squalane is colourless, odourless, and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. Squalane also has excellent compatibility with other ingredients.

This component offers an impressive sensory profile with a light and silky touch. It reduces transepidermal water loss to restore suppleness to the skin without leaving an oily residue. It also has good skin biocompatibility and is hypoallergenic.

The role of squalane in cosmetics

More and more beauty products contain squalane, and it’s not hard to see why. Squalane is rich in antioxidants and is now commonly used as an additive in deodorants, lip balm, lipstick, moisturizers, sunscreens, supplements and many other cosmetic products. As it mimics our body’s natural moisturizers, it absorbs quickly into the skin and is absorbed completely.

Here are some of the main benefits of squalane:

As a moisturiser

When used on the skin’s surface, this natural component of human sebum acts as a barrier that protects against loss of hydration and protects the body from environmental toxins, thanks to the formation of a hydrolipidic film.

Using a moisturizer with squalane can help restore the skin’s oil balance. It lubricates the skin’s surface and helps achieve softer and smoother skin without oiliness.

Treating skin problems

Squalane is believed to effectively treat uneven skin pigmentation, scars and dark spots. Beauty products containing squalane can fade these marks over time thanks to the oil’s ability to sink deep into the skin and repair it.

This liquid also contains antibacterial properties and can be effective in treating the symptoms of eczema. In addition, acne sufferers can reduce excess oil production by using it as a spot treatment to even out skin tone.

Fighting the signs of ageing

Like retinol, this oil is said to fight the skin’s free radicals caused by the sun’s UV rays, which break down skin cells and damage the skin’s natural collagen. In addition, Squalane spreads easily on the skin and penetrates deeply, so it can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and fight ageing by protecting the skin.

As a hair conditioner

Squalane acts as a conditioner that makes strands shiny, supple and resistant. It is also an excellent protective agent against scalp dehydration.

As a dietary supplement

When ingested, squalane capsules protect the body from various diseases, including arthritis, cancer, haemorrhoids, rheumatism, psoriasis, and shingles.