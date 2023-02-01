How To Style Your Hair With a Digital Perm

The digital perm, also known as a hot perm, is a hair styling technique that uses heat and chemicals to create curls and waves in the hair. This technique is performed using a digital perm machine, which heats and curls the hair using a combination of heat and chemicals. The result is a head of hair with soft, bouncy curls or waves that last for several months.

One of the benefits of a digital perm is that it allows for a wide range of styling options. The curls and waves created by this process can be customized to suit a variety of hair types and lengths, from short bob haircuts to long and flowing locks. Additionally, the curls and waves created by digital perm can be styled in a variety of ways, from loose and natural-looking curls to tight and defined waves.

When styling hair with a digital perm, it’s important to use a good quality hair care products such as a curl-defining cream or mousse to help maintain the shape and definition of the curls or waves. Additionally, it’s important to use a heat protectant when styling with hot tools to prevent damage to the hair. Regular trimming and deep conditioning can also help to maintain the health and appearance of the curls or waves. With the right styling products and techniques, a digital perm can be a great way to create a variety of beautiful, long-lasting curls and waves in the hair.

Photo By @hair_studiobee/Instagram

The digital perm technique will allow you to style voluminous curly hair. Have this alluring hairstyle by combining your medium-length curls with bangs. The twists and flips of curled and bouncy ends lend you a volumized look.