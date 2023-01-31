Get On The Gorpcore Trend With These Outdoor-Inspired Styles

Gorpcore trend, also known as “outdoorcore”, is a fashion trend that combines outdoor and technical elements with traditional streetwear styles. It’s a style that is designed to be both functional and stylish, and it is becoming increasingly popular among fashion enthusiasts. The trend is focused on practical, durable clothing that is suitable for outdoor activities and adventures, but can also be worn in a city setting.

One of the defining characteristics of gorpcore fashion is the use of outdoor and technical fabrics, such as Gore-Tex, nylon, and fleece. These fabrics are often used to create clothing items that are both durable and water-resistant, making them perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and skiing. The trend also includes clothing items like fleeces, parkas, and puffer jackets, which are typically worn for outdoor activities but can also be worn casually.

Another defining characteristic of gorpcore fashion is the use of outdoor-inspired styling and detailing, such as cargo pockets, outdoor-inspired prints and patterns, and functional zippers and snaps. The trend also includes the use of outdoor-inspired accessories such as hiking boots, backpacks, and fanny packs. This trend is becoming increasingly popular as it allows people to express their love for the outdoors while also being fashionable.

Overall, gorpcore fashion is a trend that combines the practicality and durability of outdoor clothing with the style and fashion of streetwear. It’s a versatile trend that can be worn for outdoor activities, casual outings, and even in a formal setting when styled carefully. Find below our favorite gorpcore inspo, and get inspired!

Photo By @pnkwars/Instagram

As we always say, if it’s good enough for celebrities, it’s good enough for us too. Puffer items are largely in trend this winter season. While switching from 2022 to 2023 this dimensional outfit trend has also got huge popularity.