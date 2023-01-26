The Ultimate Guide to Bikini Top Styles

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect bikini top to see you through summer but are feeling overwhelmed with the countless number of styles, shades and finishes on offer, you’re certainly not alone. From minimalistic bandeau styles to the tried and tested triangle bikini top, with so many options to choose from it can be tricky to know where to start.

To help you get summer ready and find the perfect bikini top style to suit you, we’ve put together a quick run down to get you up to speed on the most popular styles along with some tips and tricks on getting the most flattering fit every time.

Triangle

This classic style has been around for decades and its popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. The triangle bikini top offers varying levels of coverage and support, depending on your figure and the style and size of the top. The under bust and neck ties mean you can adjust the top to perfectly fit your body and provide as much or as little support as you desire. Although this style generally suits up to a C cup, it can suit larger busts, giving just a little less coverage and support.

The adjustable ties mean you can find the perfect fit for you. We love the standout patchwork inspired print and bohemian, talisman coins of the Utopia Tara Tri bikini top in utopia stripe.

Strapless

The strapless style is great for those wanting to experiment with a more contemporary look, without compromising on support. Usually featuring ruching, side boning and silicone grips, the strapless style provides enough support for up to a D cup, and often includes removable padding for a flattering finish. When shopping for strapless styles that feature a back clasp, be sure to refer to the size guide or try it on first to avoid the back strap being too tight or too loose.

Photo: Tigerlily

The side boning and thick back straps of the Tora Devon bandeau bikini top in amber and Rosalie Vega bandeau bikini top in purple blossom give a comfortable level of support for long days on the beach.

Bandeau

Similar to the strapless style, a bandeau bikini top also sits across your bust however doesn’t feature the same ruching, boning or silicone support. Therefore, this style is generally most comfortable and flattering on smaller busts due to the minimal support when worn without straps. For warm afternoons relaxing in the sun with a good book, or for layering under our favourite over swim, a bandeau top is always our top pick. If you’re loving this style but want slightly more support, look for a top that includes detachable straps.

Photo: Tigerlily

The bandeau top is the epitome of pared back minimalism. Wear it with or without straps depending on the level of support you’re after. Pictured is the Gabrielle bandeau bikini top in black.

Underwire

If maximum support and a good level of coverage are non-negotiables in your search for the perfect bikini top, then look no further than the underwire top. With similar features to that of an everyday bra, underwired cups, a back clasp and adjustable shoulder straps, it provides a supportive, snug fit on any figure. Pair this top with high waisted bikini bottoms for a gorgeous take on a vintage inspired look.

Photo: Tigerlily

One of the most timeless and practical silhouettes, the underwire style suits any figure beautifully. Pictured is the Santa Rosa Sasha underwire bikini top in cornflower.

Strappy

Although we love minimalistic, strapless styles, we also can’t go past a statement strappy finish. From halter neck ties to multiple neck and shoulder straps, elevate your summer swimwear look with a strappy bikini top and experiment with different ways to tie for a fresh finish each time you wear it. Let the top be the focus and pair it with a pair of simple, flattering bikini bottoms in a matching print or coordinating shade.

Photo: Tigerlily

Multiple straps are the ideal opportunity to experiment with different ways of tying to give varying levels of support and liven up your look. The Utopia Romina bikini top in utopia geo can be tied behind your neck, over your shoulders or as a cross halter neck.

With new season styles hitting our shores every summer, alongside our favourite timeless pieces, finding the perfect bikini top can feel overwhelming. With our top picks and style tips, you’ll be armed with everything you need to find your dream fit for warmer days ahead. For more inspiration and to kick start your search for the newest addition to your swimwear collection, browse Tigerlily’s range of beautiful bikini tops.