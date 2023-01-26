How To Choose The Right Body Sculpting Treatment

Almost 2 billion adults, or 39% of the total population of people over 18, were overweight in 2016, according to the World Health Organization.

The global health agency identified a sedentary lifestyle and uncontrolled intake of fatty and sugary foods as the main culprits for the increasing cases. Alarmingly, people with weight struggles are more prone to develop mental and physical health issues. Thus, governments worldwide have ongoing campaigns to arrest the problem.

Besides lifestyle changes, some adults may resort to invasive and non-invasive clinical procedures to optimize weight loss and body shape. If you’re wondering what body sculpting is and how to pick the right body contouring method, this article’s for you.

What is body sculpting?

Body sculpting encompasses treatments that carve and shape one’s body to create a better and more attractive silhouette. As one of the most in-demand procedures, body contouring methods are available in different modalities. These procedures can do either one or all of the three: remove excess skin, eliminate certain amounts of stubborn fat, and reshape a certain body section.

As such, most body sculpting treatments work best for individuals who have undergone dramatic weight loss or healthy people who have trouble removing fat in specific problem areas.

Choosing the right treatment

Whatever your problems are, you can discuss them with clinical professionals to arrive at an informed decision. Follow these steps to make the most of your body reshaping procedure.

Set your goals

Weight loss and management schemes vary from individual to individual, typically based on the weight they need to lose. Body sculpting professionals operate on the same principle, so each treatment option needs to be customized.

Before setting your goal, note that body reshaping procedures, such as tummy tuck, bust lift, and liposuction, are recommended for individuals with about 20% extra fat and not more. The WHO also defines obesity as having a body mass index (BMI) over 30, while the BMI for an overweight person is less than 30. It’s best to see a physician or medical practitioner specializing in obesity, so you can embark on a weight-loss program before getting a body sculpting treatment.

Meanwhile, patients with lesser weight issues can choose whether they want surgical or nonsurgical body-shaping treatments based on their condition and desired results.

Research available options

Choosing the right and most effective body sculpting method ensures you remain safe while achieving your goals and getting the best value from your spending. It pays to know your options by researching online and offline resources, so you can further discuss them with your chosen medical and clinical practitioner.

To give you an idea, surgical and nonsurgical body sculpting methods can target problem areas, such as the arms, thighs, buttocks, neck, chin, and belly.

Surgical body reshaping methods



Surgical procedures are invasive procedures licensed plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgeons do. Liposuction, tucks, and lifts comprise these processes. In liposuction, excess fat is sucked away by a machine. In contrast, tucks and lifts involve removing excess skin and sewing the remaining skin back together for a more youthful and taut physique. Tummy tucks target both fat and skin.

Nonsurgical body sculpting procedures

These treatments work best for those who don’t want to go under the knife and aren’t willing to spend too much downtime and recovery periods. Nonsurgical body sculpting methods rely on several technologies to eliminate stubborn fat in the body. These include using heat and cold temperatures, lasers, radiofrequency or sound waves, and electrical stimulation, which improve the results of your weight loss regimen.

Between the two, surgical options provide immediate and more dramatic results. However, they have higher risk levels, take longer to heal and recover from, and are costlier.

Discuss the pros and cons with a professional

Aside from the general comparison mentioned above, each body sculpting method will have its upsides and downsides, including efficacy levels, based on your condition. Discussing these details alongside the risks with your chosen specialist is best.

To determine and recommend the best treatment options, the clinical practitioner will study your medical history, discuss your goals, and assess the proposed treatment areas. Take this opportunity to raise your concerns and questions or validate the information you’ve collected in your pre-consultation research. Don’t hesitate to discuss your expectations and learn more about the specific method and products used, the clinician’s reasons for choosing the treatment options presented, and the longevity of the results if you’re taking the nonsurgical approach.

Decide with confidence

At the end of the initial meeting, the specialist shall have addressed all your concerns and provided a proposed treatment plan.

Equipped with detailed information, you should be confident to make an informed decision. Only through a lengthy and complex discussion can your specialist help you propose a treatment that suits your goals, timeframe, and budget.

For instance, some nonsurgical body sculpting procedures may need to be done in at least two or up to six sessions. So, it’s important to have big enough budget to achieve optimal results.

Conclusion

Body reshaping can be done using surgical and nonsurgical methods. Each has its advantages and disadvantages depending on an individual’s condition, amount of excess weight, fat, skin, desired results, timeframe, and budget.

The best option will only be determined after speaking with a specialist, so make use of the initial consultation to share and get crucial information. Note also that most treatments require a patient to maintain an active lifestyle and a healthy diet, so you shouldn’t stop these habits after undergoing surgical or nonsurgical treatment.