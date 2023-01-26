How To Buy the Best Lingerie for Your Girlfriend or Wife: A Men’s Guide

If you are a man with a beating heart, you know well that there’s nothing that makes this heart beat faster than seeing the body of a woman you love. And you know there are few things that make her as happy and satisfied as feeling admired.

We at Empress Mimi know that a beautiful set of lingerie amplifies that tenfold. It makes every moment you spend together in private a secret celebration of love and passion just for you two. Buying lingerie for your wife or girlfriend can be a great way to add spice to your relationship,

Watching every curve of the body you love highlighted and embellished with a garment designed to show just enough to drive you to the edge of madness, seeing the playful excitement in your Empress’s eyes, and knowing that this sight is meant for you and you alone… We could go on about it forever, but we won’t.

Instead, we will help you experience this yourself.

The Ultimate Guide to Buying Lingerie For Men

We know that buying lingerie for a girlfriend or wife can be a confusing, anxious, or even intimidating experience, no matter how long you’ve been together. There might be a quiet, yet annoying voice in the back of your head that keeps asking: “What if I choose something she will not like? What if I pick the wrong size?”

We will help you silence it and bring your fantasies of seeing your girlfriend or wife in lingerie to reality. This guide will tell you how to buy lingerie that will make both of you happy.

Tip 1 – Know Her Size

Before you start choosing among the many lingerie sets available, you first need to know her size. It is a little more complicated than with your own underwear, as there are two sizes to keep in mind. There's the cup size for a bra, and the general clothing size for her panties.

Depending on how you want to approach this undertaking, finding them out can be either easy or a little tricky.

The safest way would be to simply ask. There is nothing wrong with expressing your wish to give her a new set of lingerie as a gift, and it will bring more trust to your relationship. You will learn everything you need to know about her size, color and style preference. Maybe she will even show you the precise model she wants to wear, saving you lots of headache with making the right choice.

If you want to be more subtle about it and make her a pleasant surprise, learning her size becomes a little more complicated. If you are living together, find a moment when she is not around and take a look into her drawer. Plan an escape route: think of a good excuse in case you get caught beforehand.

In case you are not living together, your creativity and aptitude for improvisation will have to be put to a test. You will first need to find a way into your girlfriend’s place, then find an excuse to stay in her room long enough to find clues to her size. Alternatively, pay attention to her close friends who she usually goes shopping with. Chances are, they know her sizes, and you could get this information out of them.

Tip 2: Choose The Right Color

The next step is picking the right color. This is a little easier. Pay attention to the colors and patterns she already likes to wear, and go for something similar. Think of the shades that will go well with her complexion, eyes, and personality. If her everyday style is bold, bright, and expressive, choose the colors that will reflect that and add to it. For a classy, more reserved woman, the best choice might be the good old black or white.

Remember to not simply choose what you want her to wear. If your girlfriend or wife wants to experiment with her style, she will do so herself and in a way that will be comfortable for her.

Tip 3: Determine Her Style

There are more styles of underwear than you might think, and every woman has her favorites. The same can be said about fabrics. As with our previous tip, you should pay attention to what she already likes to wear, and go for something that adds to it, but does not step into uncharted territory.

At the same time, keep in mind her personality. Is she passionate or more reserved and regal? Romantic or pragmatic? Let your choice of style and fabric reflect that and give her an insight into the way you see her.

Tip 4: Time To Shop

With your mind set and choices made, it is time to seal the deal and go shopping. In the past, you would have to go to a brick-and-mortar store and feel awkward and out of place as you explained what you wanted to a customer assistant. But not anymore! You can shop online and spend as much time as you need to browse extensive inventories and find what you were looking for, all in the comfort and privacy of your own home.

Conclusion

Buying lingerie is a great way to show your significant other how much you care and admire her. It can add spark and passion to your relationship, and help establish a better connection between the two of you.

The most important thing about choosing the right set is to be considerate of her tastes and preferences. Remember that even though you will be the one to see her wear it, it is first and foremost a gift for her, not for you. Put effort and thought into your choice. But more importantly, make sure your heart and your feelings are in it as well.