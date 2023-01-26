Easy Full Body Workouts for Busy Women

Are you a busy woman who wants to stay fit but has less time to exercise? We got you covered! Being a busy woman can make it challenging to find the time to exercise, but it’s crucial to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

In this article, we’ll share some fantastic full-body workouts that are perfect for busy women!

These exercises will help you achieve your fitness goals and keep your body strong and toned while saving you time.

1. Squat With Triceps Extension

Hey busy ladies, looking for a quick and efficient workout that targets multiple muscle groups? Look no further than the Squat with Triceps Extension!

This complex exercise works your legs, glutes, and triceps, making it a great full-body workout for when you’re short on time. It’s a great way to tone and strengthen your body without sacrificing precious time.

So, let’s get those muscles working and give it a try! To perform the exercise, you can:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding a dumbbell or weight plate in each hand. Next, lower your body into a squat position by bending at the hips and knees, ensuring your back is straight, and your weight is in your heels. As you squat down, press the weights overhead, extending your arms. While squatting, pause for a moment and then push back up to the starting position, returning the weights to your sides. Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

Remember to keep your core engaged, breathe in as you squat down, and breathe out as you come back up. It’s also crucial to keep your back straight and your chest up to avoid any injury.

2. Deadlift with Upright Row

Next up we have a bit of deadlift on the list! The Deadlift with an upright row is a great exercise that focuses on multiple muscle groups in the body, including the legs, back, shoulders, and arms, and can be done within about fifteen minutes.

Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart, and your knees slightly bent. Hold the barbell or dumbbells with an overhand grip and keep your arms straight. Lower your body by bending at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight, and lifting the weight off the ground while keeping your arms straight. Once you’re in the standing position with the weight at your hips, lift the weight by shrugging your shoulders and pulling your elbows upward, as you lift the weight, contract your shoulder blades. Pause for a moment at the top of the movement and then lower the weight back to the starting position. Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions. It’s important to keep your core engaged and your back straight throughout the exercise to avoid any injury.

This exercise can be demanding. So it’s crucial to start with a weight that is suitable for you. And levels of with the kind of fitness regime you are going for. It’s also important to use proper form and technique to get the most out of the exercise and avoid any injury.

If you like working with equipment such as dumbbells, you can also look into a rowing machine to have more ideas and a good time exercising!

3. Burpee

Ladies, are you ready to tone and strengthen your entire body with one move? Meet the Burpee! This full-body exercise targets all the right places – your legs, chest, shoulders, and core – to give you that strong and toned look you’ve been working towards. It’s a challenging exercise that will test your endurance and strength, but with consistency and dedication, you’ll be able to see the results.

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat position by bending the hips and knees, then place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position, keeping your body straight. Perform a push-up by lowering your body towards the ground, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Finally, jump up into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions. Burpee is a high-intensity exercise. Start with a smaller number of repetitions and increase as you get stronger. Also, if jumping is not an option, it can be modified by stepping back and forward instead of jumping, or by omitting the jump at the end.

4. Reverse Lunge

After that, we have reverse lunge! It is a fun and quick exercise for all those pretty and young girl bosses!

The Reverse Lunge is a single-leg exercise that aims at the legs, specifically the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. Follow the instructions on how you can do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and take a step backward with one foot. As you step backward, bend your front knee to lower your body until your back knee almost touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position, by pushing through the front heel, and step back to the starting position. Repeat the movement with the opposite leg.

When doing reverse lunges, it’s key to keep your core engaged and your chest up. Doing this, it’ll help you avoid letting your front knee go over your toes and instead keep your knee in line with your ankle.

Additionally, focusing on balance and control while doing the exercise will not only help you avoid injuries, but it’ll also help you get the most out of the workout. You can try adding weight to make the exercise more challenging and work on your strength, by holding dumbbells or a barbell.

5. Push-Up With Renegade Row

Are you ready to take on a challenging exercise that will give you a full-body workout? The Push-Up with Renegade Row is perfect for you! It may be challenging but don’t worry, we recommend starting with a lighter weight and gradually increasing as you build strength.

And the best part? By keeping your core engaged and your body in a straight line throughout the exercise, you will not only avoid injury but also maximize the benefits of the exercise. So, don’t be afraid to push yourself; let’s get started!

The Push-Up with renegade row is a fantastic exercise that works multiple muscle groups in your body. It targets your chest, triceps, shoulders, and back all at the same time. It’s an effective way to work on multiple muscle groups in one exercise.

You can do the exercise by:

Being in a push-up position with your hands placed on dumbbells or kettlebells. Perform a push-up by lowering your body towards the ground, keeping your core engaged and your body in a straight line. As you push back up to the starting position, lift one weight off the ground and row it towards your side. Lower the weight back down and repeat the movement on the other side.

6. Rotating Plank

Ladies, do you find yourself working long hours and struggling to find the time for a proper workout? The Rotating Plank is here to help! This exercise targets the core muscles, specifically the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis.

It’s a great way to tone and strengthen your core, which is necessary for maintaining good posture and balance, especially when you’re sitting for long hours at a desk.

It’s quick, effective, and can be done at home or the office, making it perfect for busy women like you. So, take a quick break and give it a try; you’ll feel the burn in no time!

Start in a plank position with your arms straight and your hands placed on dumbbells or weight plates. Keep your core engaged and your body in a straight line. Then, rotate your body to one side, bringing your hips and legs to the side while keeping your arms straight and your hands on the weights. Return to the starting position, then rotate to the opposite side. Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

To maintain proper form throughout the exercise and keep your core engaged and your body straight. Also, it’s crucial to move slowly and with control, avoid any swinging movements and focus on the contraction of the core muscles.

7. Short Workouts Vs Longer Workouts

Short workouts can be just as effective as longer workouts, depending on the intensity and the specific goals of the workout. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a short workout that can be very effective for improving cardiovascular fitness and burning calories.

These workouts typically involve short bursts of intense activity followed by rest periods. Because they are done in a shorter period, they take in as little as 10-15 minutes.

On the other hand, longer, steady-state cardio workouts, such as jogging or cycling for an hour, can benefit cardiovascular fitness and weight loss, but they require more time.

It is also important to note that the duration of your workout isn’t the only factor determining its effectiveness. The type of exercises you do and the intensity at which you perform them are also crucial.

A workout that is tailored to your fitness level, goals, and preferences will be the best for you. Therefore, the best workout is the one that is sustainable and enjoyable for you.

Conclusion

In conclusion, easy full-body workouts for busy women are a great way to stay fit and healthy without sacrificing precious time.

These workouts are designed for quick results, with minimal equipment needed. With these workouts, busy women can achieve their fitness goals and maintain a strong and toned body.

So, say goodbye to long gym sessions and hello to a convenient and effective workout routine that fits into your busy schedule.