Try TikTok’s Viral Glass Skin Makeup Looks

The Glass Skin makeup trend, also known as “glass skin makeup look” or “glass skin effect” is a beauty trend that originated from South Korea. It aims to achieve flawless, radiant, and translucent skin.

This trend is achieved by layering skincare products, such as serums, moisturizers, and face oils, to create plump and hydrated skin. Then, makeup is applied in a minimal way, focusing on creating a natural and glowing look, rather than full coverage.

To achieve the glass skin makeup look, makeup artists recommend using a hydrating primer, a light liquid foundation, or BB cream and concealer only where necessary. To enhance the glow, they suggest using highlighters on the high points of the face, such as cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow.

The Glass Skin trend is not only about makeup, it also emphasizes the importance of skincare. To achieve this look, it is important to have a consistent skincare routine that includes double cleansing, exfoliating, toning, and moisturizing.

Photo By @myskinbybel/Instagram

The glass face trend is definitely a look that anyone can recreate effortlessly. TikTok’s huge makeup trend is as clear as a day.