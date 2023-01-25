Boredom meets beaches: how to make a beach trip fun for the whole family

Depending on your personal taste, you may either long for the beach or dread it. While some people love nothing more than curling up in the sun, or playing in the sea, others may hate the feeling of sand between their toys, or even be much happier at home with a good book. If your beach plans are set in stone, you may want to consider how you can make it fun for everyone, not just those who already have a preference for this kind of day out.

Keep kids entertained

A day trip out should be fun for adults and children alike. However, parents may not be able to, or want to, spend the entirety of the trip entertaining younger members of the party. At the same time, some children may not be safe to venture down to the waves on their own. Therefore, you might need some other ideas regarding keeping them busy while you set up, pack away, make food, or simply relax yourself. Using Wicked Uncle, you may be able to find a range of kids’ toys that are perfect for use on the beach. By filtering via age, you may also be able to locate items that will require minimum involvement from an adult. This can help a child to still enjoy their day, and provide adults with a bit of an opportunity to relax as well.

Consider sun safety

Whether you want to take children to the beach, or you plan to lay back and read throughout the course of your afternoon, you might want to keep some good sun practices in mind. This can include ensuring that you and your children are dressed appropriately for the weather to minimize the risk of sunburn. Putting up a canopy can also be a good idea, giving you all somewhere to go out of direct light. This may be especially useful during the hottest, brightest parts of the day when the risk of burning may be significantly higher.

Minimize discomfort

Some people may dislike having to deal with sand on their feet. Others may not be partial to the feeling of seaweed curling around their ankles. Should you wish to reduce the likelihood of some of these, especially if you or someone in your party struggles with sensory issues, you might want to consider covering your feet when in the water. While sandals could be useful, they may not wraparound, and could get damaged. Instead, it may be a better idea to invest in a pair of water shoes for each member of your family. Although they are lightweight, they could also help to prevent injury from occurring from sea critters, broken shells, and stones.

Preparing for a day at the beach can involve combining everyone’s interests, as well as considering what each person may need to help them feel safe and comfortable. Doing so may help you all to enjoy your day, as well as to prevent boredom from arising.