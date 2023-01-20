Recreate These Stunning White French Manicure Designs

The White French manicure is back in action, and it’s more captivating than it’s ever been before because it’s been seen on the fingers of celebrities and other influential people. Forget about the traditional French manicure style that was popular in the 1990s and 2000s.

The long, square tips painted with Tippex that Victoria Beckham sported during her days as a member of the Spice Girls and beyond have been relegated to the trash heap in favor of more understated variations, daring stripes of color, and attention-grabbing designs.

Don’t worry, it’s a whole new feel this time around, since the French manicure of 2023 is far more fashionable than it has ever been in the past. I’m talking about white, glittery top coats, and extremely interesting styles when I say this. Here are seven updated takes on the classic white French manicure that are sure to get you excited about jumping back on the french-tip bandwagon.

Photo By @beauty_bylissa/Instagram

White color always brings retro fashion and beauty vibes back to the style. White color has made a huge impact in 2022 fashion runways and 2023 is also looking forward to having some classy whitish vibes. Give your nails a refreshing look at the start of the New Year by dipping them in white paint. The white French manicure looks great with cuticle crystals.