A Step-to-Step Guide About How To Put In and Take Out Contact Lenses

Wearing contact lenses is an excellent way to enhance your vision without the hassle of glasses. But, if you are new to contacts, it can be a little daunting at first. To help you out, we have put together this step-by-step guide for putting in and taking out contact lenses so that you can easily navigate the process.

Step 1: Wash Your Hands

Before you do anything else, it’s essential to wash your hands completely with soap and warm water thoroughly. Doing this will help ensure that no dirt or bacteria gets on your lenses or your eyes. Also, dry your hands with a lint-free towel before proceeding.

Step 2: Prepare Your Lens

The next step is to take the lens out of its container using clean fingertips or tweezers and place it on the tip of your index finger. Be careful not to touch the lens itself, as this could damage the lens and increase your risk of infection. Make sure that there are no tears or scratches on the surface of the lens before placing it in your eye.

Step 3: Place The Lens On Your Eye

Now comes the actual insertion part. Use your free hand to gently pull back on your upper eyelid and look up at the ceiling while keeping both eyes open wide. Then use your index finger (the one holding the lens) to move the lens over onto the white area of your eye known as “the sclera” until it fits snugly into place over your cornea (the colored part).

Don’t worry if you don’t get it right away – just keep trying until it fits perfectly into place. You should feel an almost instant improvement in a vision once it is inserted correctly.

Step 4: Take Out Your Lens

Taking out a contact lens is much easier than putting one in. All you have to do is start by washing your hands with soap and warm water again and then look up towards the ceiling while keeping both eyes open wide once more. Then use either two fingers or tweezers to gently pinch down on both sides of the lens until you can feel that it has been released from its suction onto your cornea, then simply slide it off into its container.

Important to Remember: Contact lenses are essential to many people’s daily lives, but it is important to remember that they cannot be used forever. To ensure clear vision and healthy eyes, always replace your contacts within the recommended time frame.

Remember – Practice Makes Perfect!

Taking care of contact lenses is easy once you know how – but doing so for the very first time can be a little intimidating. With these instructions, though, anyone should be able to put their lenses in and take them out without any trouble at all.

With practice, wearing contact lenses will soon become second nature for any beginner wearer. To get your vision in focus, visit https://contactlenses.co.uk to order contact lenses and get the clear view you deserve.