7 Fashionably-Approved Ways To Wear Clogs In 2023

Let’s get right to the point: Clogs have become the most popular shoe style of the year. During fashion week, we were just as astonished as everybody else to see models wearing Hermès walking down the catwalk with these casual shoes on their feet. And the ultra-luxurious French designer wasn’t the only one to elevate the simple footwear; Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, and Burberry all used clogs in their most recent collections, as well.

Clogs are wonderful footwear for a number of reasons, one of which is that they are simple to put on and take off, making them really adaptable. They are particularly useful for those who are always on the go or who despise having to spend an excessive amount of time or effort developing the ideal ‘fit. In addition to that, these shoes are really practical since they blend comfort and elegance.

Have we succeeded in persuading you to pick up a pair? Continue reading to see some of our favorite ways to wear clogs that can simply improve your style while keeping you perfectly on trend.

Photo By @emelieolson/Instagram

For a cozy and oh-so-stylish take on the winter trends, pair these classic black clogs with a tank top and black fringed skirt. The fringed dress trend also happens to be all the rage right now. You can also add an effortless claw clip hairstyle to this look for a more cozy feel.