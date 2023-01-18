7 Ways To Wear the Vanilla Trend For a Drool-Worthy Look

As each day passes, new TikTok fads emerge. What is the trending style on every video sharing website right now? Easy- it’s the “vanilla trend.” There have been over 130 million views on this trend, which promotes neutral colors and an understated, homey aesthetic.

You’re either completely affected by Netflix’s Wednesday and embracing the gothic style, or you’re the complete antithesis of that and like the ‘vanilla girl’ look. Those unfamiliar with the latter are about to be educated on one of the season’s most talked-about phenomena.

In terms of clothing, though, cozy pieces in muted tones of cream and off-white are all the rage. We like to think of this look as the sartorial counterpart of hygge, the Danish notion of making a house cozy and comfortable. For this reason, many individuals are donning these warm ensembles this season; here, let us show you how to give them a try yourself.

Photo By @nikakar/Instagram

Over the past year, the flux of trends was very high. This influx of trends gave us a lot of frosted as well as sweet trends. Like the glazed donut manicure and the cold girl trend, this year the Vanilla trend is going to be huge.