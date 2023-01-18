Everything You Need to Know About Missing Fabergé Eggs

The Fabergé eggs are a series of jeweled eggs created by the House of Fabergé, a Russian jewelry firm, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Unfortunately, some of the eggs are missing, and their current whereabouts are unknown. The eggs have also been destroyed, stolen, and lost.

The most famous of the missing Fabergé eggs is the Third Imperial Easter Egg, also known as the “Lost Fabergé Egg.” The egg was created for Tsar Alexander III and presented to his wife, Tsarina Maria Feodorovna. It is made of gold and enamel and with diamonds and pearls.

Intriguing Lost Imperial Fabergé Eggs

Several Fabergé eggs are currently missing, and their whereabouts are unknown. These include:

The Third Imperial Easter Egg, also known as the “Lost Fabergé Egg.” It was created for Tsar Alexander III and presented to his wife, Tsarina Maria Feodorovna, in 1887. In gold and enamel, it set diamonds and pearls. In addition, it contains a golden yolk, which in turn includes a golden hen—the enameled hen with a miniature replica of the imperial crown and a ruby pendant.

The Fourth Imperial Easter Egg, also known as the “Memory of Azov Egg,” was created for Tsar Alexander III in 1888. It is made of gold and enamel and with diamonds, rubies, and pearls. The egg contains a miniature replica of the imperial crown and a model of the steam yacht “Pamiat Azova,” which was presented to the Tsar by the city of Azov. Moreover, the egg that believes to be worth millions of dollars.

The Eighth Imperial Easter Egg, also known as the “Faberge Nelson Egg,” was created for Tsar Nicholas II in 1901. It is made of gold and enamel and with diamonds, rubies, and pearls. The egg contained a replica of Admiral Horatio Nelson’s HMS Victory, and people believed it to be worth millions of dollars.

The Eleventh Imperial Easter Egg, also known as the “Empire Nephrite Egg,” was created for Tsar Nicholas II in 1912. It is made of gold and nephrite (a type of jade) and with diamonds, rubies, and pearls. The egg is worth millions of dollars and contains a miniature reproduction of the imperial crown.

There are likely other missing Fabergé eggs as well, as the House of Fabergé produced over 50 jeweled eggs for the Russian imperial family and other wealthy clients. Many of these eggs have been stolen and left unrecovered, while others have been lost or destroyed.

Other Faberge Eggs That Are Missing

Because they are no longer in possession of their original owners or have not been visible to the public for a long time. They considered these several Faberge eggs as “lost.” The other six missing Faberge eggs are as follows:

Alexander III Commemorative Cherub with Chariot Hen with Sapphire Pendant Mauve Nécessaire Royal Danish

1. The Alexander III Commemorative Fabergé Egg

It is a jeweled egg made by the House of Fabergé in memory of Tsar Alexander III of Russia. It was presented to his wife, Empress Maria Feodorovna, on their 16th wedding anniversary in 1894. The egg is gold and has diamonds, rubies, and sapphires.

In addition, it is one of a series of 50 Imperial Fabergé eggs made for the Russian Imperial family between 1885 and 1916. Many of these eggs have become famous and highly prized as works of art and historical artifacts.

2. The Cherub with Chariot Fabergé egg

It is a jeweled egg made by the House of Fabergé in 1897. It was presented by Tsar Nicholas II to his wife, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, as an Easter gift. The impressive egg with gold, diamonds, pearls, and other precious stones. In addition, Cherub is also one of a series of 50 Imperial Fabergé eggs made for the Russian Imperial family.

3. The Hen with Sapphire Pendant Fabergé egg

It is a jewel-encrusted egg created in 1898 by the House of Fabergé and presented by Tsar Nicholas II as an Easter gift to his mother, the Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. The egg is also flawlessly constructed from gold, diamonds, pearls, and other precious stones. It has a sapphire pendant dangling on a chain around the neck of a tiny enameled gold hen.

4. The Mauve Fabergé eggs

Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia received the Mauve Egg from her son, Nicholas II, on April 18, 1897. It was decorated impressively with jewels by Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé. The egg is a “Mauve enamel egg, with three miniatures.” Beautiful in tiny form within a heart-shaped picture frame that opened into a three-leaf clover. It included watercolor on ivory, rose-cut diamonds, strawberry red enamel, green enamel, white pearls, and white enamel.

5. The Nécessaire Faberge egg

It is made of gold and silver and decorated with enamel and diamonds. In addition, the egg contained a small silver table clock. It is a gift from Tsar Alexander III to his wife, Tsarina Maria Fedorovna. In the museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, they place the Nécessaire Faberge egg.

6. The Royal Danish Faberge eggs

The Royal Danish Faberge eggs are made of precious materials such as gold, silver, and jewels and are gifted as Easter gifts. Each egg contained a surprise, a small object, or a hidden mechanism.

Bonus: Factors Behind the Missing Faberge Eggs

Some Faberge eggs are missing or lost throughout time for several possible reasons. Among them are the following: