Shiny, Dewy Makeup Looks are Still In Style for 2023, and We’re Here For It!

Dewy makeup trends are becoming mainstream; you may have noticed them while watching Bridgerton for the hundredth time or on TikTok. Skin that appears like it just came out of the spa, rosy cheeks and a general absence of matte finishes are all telltale signs of this beauty trend.

Dewy makeup has the disadvantage of not lasting very long, which may be frustrating. Those glowing cosmetics usually end up sliding off your face and disappearing by the end of the day, no matter how careful you are. To our good fortune, we have extensive knowledge in this field.

There is a current trend for glowing skin. However, dry and irritating winter weather might make it difficult to create a dewy winter makeup look. In a nutshell, by using high-quality tools like nutrient-rich moisturizers and illuminating face mists you can achieve your goal.

Everyone wants to start the day with radiant, revitalized skin. You can’t fake that spa-fresh sensation or start with a healthy canvas without a strong morning skincare regimen.

So, here are some tips for achieving a dewy makeup look that you can really rock.

Photo By @bethanralloyd/Instagram

Try out this dreamy and fresh makeup look as it will give you a bright and glowy look. Glossy makeup and bronze lips make a perfect combo for sunny beaches.