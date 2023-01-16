Wear The Uber Ponytail For A New Refreshing Look

If you are searching for a hairstyle that is functional, it is completely obvious that ponytails are the most functional hairstyles. Ponytails are consistently popular because of their convenience, ease, and inherent simplicity. Ponytail hairstyles are a great way to sweep your locks away from your face and turn a poor hair day into a nice one. Whether you choose the puff ponytail hairstyle or the uber ponytail hairstyle, you can achieve this effortless look with ease.

The uber ponytail is one of those hairstyles that will probably never go out of fashion, but according to hairdressers, may be considered extra in the year 2023. The uber ponytail style is defined by ponytails that are much bigger or more elaborate than ordinary ones.

You may give your ponytail a bit more oomph by teasing the base of the ponytail and adding a generous number of hair extensions. This can be done regardless of whether you wear your ponytail high or low.

Below are several ways you can learn to style your uber ponytail for a chic and extra look this year.

Photo By @madeinchyna_hair/Instagram

For a more traditional take on the classic straight ponytail style, simply add a twist of sleek hair layers at the start of the hairstyle. Straight ponytails look even more gorgeous when you wear them at formal events. All things apart, the shiny texture of the hair is the number one reason that this hairstyle is at the top of our list.