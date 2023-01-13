New Ways To Wear Red In Your Makeup Looks

Red is the one color of makeup we don’t wear very often. However, despite its common association with bloodshot eyes, this fiery tint is one of the most beautiful colors to wear any time of year. Here we have a lot of inspirations for including red in your makeup looks.

Doja Cat, in one of her many bathroom selfies over the last month, can be seen with a halo of rose-colored pigment around the top rims of her lids. As of late, sightings of Cher have shown that she’s been wearing a shimmering burgundy eyeshadow. On Instagram, Kylie Jenner and the singer Rina Sawayama may be sporting dramatic red-eye makeup.

You need to go no further than the micro-trending platform TikTok to comprehend the unexpected popularity of red makeup products, including mascara, liner, and shadow. One of the newest beauty trends is the “crying makeup,” which combines shimmery eyeshadow, pink blush, and pouty lips.

Other aesthetics also prefer red eyeshadow and blush heavily applied around the eyes. Here are some of the most loved red makeup looks.

Photo By @makeup_rafaela_abulail/Instagram

Red makeup looks are always to die for, but this particularly soft smoke show is a great alternative to the traditional red eye shadow. Moodier smoky eyes will also let your outfit do the talking.