Are Jeans Getting Outdated in 2023? Let’s Find Out

The millions of viral Tik Toks of influencers preferring dresses, skirts, and literally anything over jeans might make people question whether their favorite pair of jeans is getting outdated. However, that is not true at all. When it comes to the runway, the denim trends are about much more than slim vs. straight jeans.

Givenchy, Mark Fast, and JW Anderson all showcased denim fabric in various forms on their respective spring 2023 runways, from dresses and jackets to pants and skirts, heralding a new wave of denim fashion for the next year.

Long denim skirts returned to the catwalk, cashing in on the craze for clothes from the 1990s, while another cult favorite from the 2000s, denim chaps, also made an unexpected reappearance.

Fabric modifications, including softer, more touchable denim materials, helped to strike a balance by creating more flowing designs.

Denim in unusual colors—from lilac to black and dirty—was a runway hit this year; designer Masha Popova even delivered a pair of pants with tire scars. And with that, here are all the jeans trends combined that you will anticipate in 2023.

Photo By @cassiesethna/Instagram

All leather pieces are trendy but these tailored blazers are elegant yet modern. This item is also easy to match with your precious jeans, as well as your everyday pants and chic loafers. Leather blazers are one of the stunning trends to wear with jeans in 2023.