7 Best Valentine’s Day Nail Designs You Need to Try in 2023

Do you still have a ton of that red nail polish you got for Christmas? The good news is that it can be used to create beautiful Valentine’s Day nail designs. Red is the official color of Valentine’s Day and a good option for celebrating love through manicures, especially on the cutest day of the year when love is in the air. Red serves as the central emblem at Valentine’s day; however, there are thousands of other colors that you can adorn as well.

You read that correctly; we’re talking about lovey-dovey stuff that anybody, coupled or single, may appreciate. Even if this year’s plans have changed, there’s no need to forego a night of self-love with a romantic manicure.

We’ve compiled 7 of our favorite non-cheesy Valentine’s Day manicure designs for you. Whether you like minimalist masterpieces or vibrant flashes of color, I can guarantee that at least one of them will steal your heart.

Photo By @_nailsbycinthia_/Instagram

This non-traditional chocolatey nail design is gorgeous but nice and always goes in style. Acrylic paints that look good in every season are just here. Why not put an alternating nail color to red or pink this Valentine’s season? This manicure design doesn’t match the theme colors but is sure to turn heads and give you huge Valentine’s Day vibes.