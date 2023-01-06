7 Easy Manicure Designs That You Can Do At Home

The New Year started a few days ago, which means it’s nearly time to put an end to glittering winged eyeliner and shimmery dresses, and we are not ready for that. However, you can still keep your “New Year, New Me” spirit alive by adorning over-the-top wintery manicures.

I am so in love with getting my nails done that I have more than a hundred photos of nail art ideas saved on my Instagram currently.

Looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your nails without breaking the bank? Try out these 7 simple manicure designs that you can easily do at home. From classic polka dots to trendy ombré, these designs are perfect for any occasion and can be customized to match your personal style. With just a few household tools and some creativity, you’ll be able to achieve salon-worthy nails in no time. So grab your nail polish, and let’s get started!

Photo By @mani___kure/Instagram

Want to turn heads everywhere you go? Recreate this beautiful manicure design with these reverse French glitter-y strokes. Remind yourself that the snowman is the soul of the winter season and New Year’s too. The white base shade and the extra shimmer feel just quietly festive.