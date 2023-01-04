Rom-Comcore Is The New Fashion Trend To Unleash Your Inner Barbie

TikTok, fashion designers, and the red carpet are where women are subverting the famous doll (Barbie)’s traditionally feminine style. We see how fans make the Rom-Comcore movement more than just a pretty pink statement.

Megan Fox, who appeared in a blush Nensi Dojaka dress with pink-coiffed fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, and Kim Kardashian, who just went platinum blond and tweeted a photo of herself in a rose Balenciaga ensemble, both exemplified the trend in June.

The upcoming summer movie “Barbie” will undoubtedly have much to do with the trend’s success. In recent months, some behind-the-scenes photos of its actors, the always-lovely Margot Robbie and the strong-as-hell Ryan Gosling, have been revealed.

Yes, we can wait to watch the star in action, but we can’t wait to see her in all those amazing outfits. We welcome the emergence of the Barbiecore style, which emanates self-assurance and a sense of humor via its bright colors.

Photo By @sehisa/Instagram

According to many Fashion and Beauty Creators, Rom-Comcore is an offshoot of the Barbiecore Trend. All the Barbie shades and fashion items in their aesthetic versions are the whole concern of this fashion trend. Not too glamorous and not too subtle, this trend has also dominated the summer trendscape.