Thread Lifts: Read This Before the Procedure

Thread lifts are the biggest innovation in the world of cosmetics. They are an alternative or enhancement to the traditional facelift, but without an invasive surgery. Before going through with the procedure, there are a few things you should know.

This Is Not Permanent

A threadlift is not a permanent procedure. It lasts up to one year, but can be done again as many times as necessary. This is an important thing to recognize about the procedure if you are having second thoughts about the look. For many, the first thread lift acts as a ‘try before you commit’ procedure that can go in one of two ways. They will either keep returning for a thread lift as the original fades away, or they will decide to go the more permanent route with a full facelift. There are no lasting effects from a thread lift, so if you don’t like it then your look will return to normal within a year.

Recovery

Another big benefit about thread lifts is the recovery time. It’s faster than other cosmetic methods, with a full recovery taking no more than 2 weeks. To speed up the process, the patient has to follow a few rules to help along the recovery time. That means avoiding strenuous activity until fully recovered, and limiting extreme facial motion for 24 hours. It also helps to not pull down on your face or aggressively wash it for 2 weeks. Finally, follow all care instructions by your professional and don’t skip any steps! Special instructions are different for each patient, and skipping them can undo the positives of the thread lift.

Results

Thread lifts have been around for a while, as many big-time celebrities have already gone through the procedure. Many have adopted it as a yearly thing instead of going all in on a facelift. The reason being the recovery time, and the overall look once the swelling goes down. A facelift can make a person look beautiful, but different. A thread lift just turns the clock back multiple years. With really good results, patients can look 15 years younger with minimal effort! Both procedures are great, it just comes down to what you want as an overall cosmetic package.

Before the Procedure

Prepare yourself for the procedure by planning a week ahead. Avoid smoking, alcohol and certain supplements like vitamin E. All of these things can slow the speed of the recovery process. If you’re unlucky enough to be doing all three, there is a chance that complications will occur to extend the recovery time. No matter what you take, make sure to disclose that information during the initial consultation. Professionals don’t like surprises, and patients don’t want to spend money on suboptimal results. A clear line of communication will always get you the best experience possible from a thread lift.

A Bold Move

A thread lift is the best way to improve your face without a full facelift. Plenty of individuals qualify as a candidate, so don’t waste time second guessing the decision. Schedule a consultation, and let the magic of thread lifts change your life.