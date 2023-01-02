Transport Yourself Into A Magical World With These Fantasy Inspired Makeup Looks

When the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, it’s time to make a clean slate for the following year. Whether you’re thinking of turning platinum blonde to shake up your appearance or setting a lofty aim to overhaul your whole way of life. Regardless, the first of the year is an excellent opportunity to consider what the next year may bring. Read ahead and enjoy the fantasy inspired makeup ideas.

The new year presents a wealth of possibilities for experimenting with one’s appearance. Yes, we’re talking about fantasy makeup trends; nonetheless, a wonderful and imaginative world can be explored by embracing this kaleidoscopic beauty fad.

Makeup fads have come and gone over many decades. The smokey eye of the 1920s, the winged liner of the postwar era, and the dramatic lip look of the 1950s are just a few timeless beauty trends. In the ’90s, everyone wanted pencil-thin brows and frosted brown lipstick, but by the turn of the millennium, frosted pink lips and chunky highlights had taken over.

However, if you’re looking for fantastical new makeup ideas, you’ve come to the right place!

Photo By @sara_zechinelli/Instagram

Fantasy makeup looks might seem difficult-to-achieve –– they require a skill. Get the first fantasy inspired makeup inspiration here. Recreate this easiest fantasy makeup that comes from the Teen Titans series. All it requires is great art and drawing skills. However, it is also a great way of bringing makeup out as an experience.