How to Empower Your Teen to Express Themselves

Becoming a teenager is hard. As parents, it is a tough journey to help your teenager grow their self-esteem and feel empowered.

One of the most common ways for teenagers to express themselves is through fashion. At this age, they are really starting to develop their own unique style to express themselves—from their clothing options to their make-up and hairstyle.

Fashion has largely been an important component of being a teenager. But often it can also lead to many self-esteem issues and trying to conform to an identity that they do not really fit with.

This is where you as a parent can step in to help your teenagers express themselves in a positive and empowering way. Fashion is extremely powerful, especially for those who are still shy and unsure about themselves. A simple outfit change or a new haircut can really evolve their confidence and help them blossom into confident young women.

But it can sometimes feel like a challenge to get that balance down correctly. You don’t want to control your teenager and make them feel like they do not have any personal empowerment in their style and wardrobe. But you also want to guide them by helping them make choices that are good for the planet and for themselves.

That is why we have gathered up all the ways you can help your teenager empower themselves through their own personal style.

1. Trust Them

First of all, make sure to trust your teenager. While they may still be your child. They are equally becoming their own person with a really intelligent brain. They are aware of their surroundings, what is trendy, and likely what also aligns with their own personal values. So trust your teenager that they are making decisions that are best for them, even if they are decisions that you may not have necessarily made. Give them the benefit of the doubt, even if you are shocked by a wardrobe choice or a haircut.

2. Comfort is Queen

Let your teenager be reminded that comfort really is queen. They should always feel at home in what they are wearing. That is why leggings for tweens are one of the best items you could buy for them. The leggings for tweens are not only designed for comfort but to hug them in a really flattering way. Leggings look great on everyone. So your tween or teenager should know that they can wear clothes that are comfortable and stylish.

3. Be an Example

If you want your teenager to be able to express themselves, you should be their role model in that. Your teenager likely looks up to you, whether you realize it or not. They take note of your values, your decisions, and your wardrobe choices. So if you want them to make style decisions that empower them, then you too should do the same. If you’ve always wanted to wear that bold neon dress or a bedazzled sweater, go ahead and do it. Your teenager will benefit greatly because of it too.

4. Take Them Shopping

Not only is taking your teenager shopping a great way to bond with them, but it equally lets you learn about them too. You will get an inside look into what type of fashion interests them and be able to work with them in creating a wardrobe they feel empowered in that also matches your budget.

Shopping with your teenager is something every parent should do. It is not only a confidence booster for them but a bonding experience that you will cherish forever. Plus. You can even let your teenager play a role in helping you pick out outfits too.

5. Talk About Style

Another way to really empower your teenager to forge their own style is to talk to them about it. Even if it does feel a bit uncomfortable at first, you can really make a big impact in their confidence simply by having an honest and open conversation with them. Let them know how great they look, how much you support them, and ask them how they are feeling about it all.

Creating an open dialogue will equally make empowerment conversations with them easier in the future too. Make talking about style no big deal so it never does become a big deal.

6. Support Them No Matter What

Chances are, your teenager is going to go through a phase where you aren’t necessarily a fan of their own personal style. But the good news is that it will likely be just a stage and not forever. So rather they fight them every step of the way on it, just show your supportiveness for their look. Let them figure it all out on their own and be their biggest fan—always.

Conclusion

Empower your teen by getting them flattering leggings and making their personal style a no-drama ordeal.