7 Tips for a Glowing Skin

Anyone can achieve that glow, and it’s a myth that only those blessed with the right genetics can have glowing skin. With an easy skincare routine, everyone can be well on their path to dewy skin.

However, achieving glowing skin is a journey that may take some time. It usually takes several weeks or even months of constant home remedies and the use of skin care products to see the results. Here are some tips for healthy, flawless, glowing skin.

Stay hydrated

The human body is made up of more than 70% water, and it’s essential to drink enough water every day for your body to function properly. Staying hydrated helps maintain a healthy weight and energy levels, flush toxins out of the body and keep your skin healthy. On the other hand, not staying well hydrated may lead to dry and scaly skin. Dry skin is also prone to wrinkles and other signs of aging. It’s recommended to take at least 10-12 glasses of water every day, but you get some of that water content by drinking juices and eating foods with high water content.

Moisturize your skin

Water keeps the skin hydrated from the inside, so you should moisturize it to keep its surface hydrated and healthy. Your skin, particularly in the face, neck, and ears, suffers damage due to UV rays, pollution, and other environmental factors, so it needs to repair and replenish itself.

Applying an illuminating moisturizer from Malie at least once a day will help new skin cells to rise to the surface. For best results, apply moisturizer immediately after cleansing in order to trap moisture in your skin. Individuals with oily skin should use an oil-free moisturizer, while people with dry skin should go for something stronger that contains butter or oils.

Cleanse regularly

Washing regularly is important, but you should find the right balance for your skin type. Some people may find that washing it twice a day is too much, and leads to excess oiliness. For healthy and glowing skin, wash your face after you have fired up a sweat, particularly in the morning and before bed. Use warm water and dry out the skin with a soft, clean towel. Always use a face wash or cleanser suitable for your skin type.

Have a quick face massage

A 2-minute face massage can go a long way in helping you look skin look bright and energized. Before applying makeup, massage oil or serum into your face using your fingertips. This stimulation can help keep the blood flowing and wake up your entire complexion. If you have some extra time to spare, you can have a face exercise to help reinforce your facial muscles and improve blood circulation. This can lead to a stunning healthy glow as well as reduce skin tightening and sagging.

Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating is one of the best ways to brighten your skin and enhance its glow. Unexfoliated skin accumulates layers of dead skin cells, which can lead to clogged pores. A good scrub will eliminate the skin’s outer layer of dead cells, encouraging the growth of new, healthy cells. It also boosts blood circulation and lightens the skin making it soft, smooth, and young.

Use a physical exfoliant such as a face scrub 2-3 times a week or a chemical exfoliator like a face peel once a week for dry and sensitive skin. Less sensitive types may be able to exfoliate a little more frequently. Remember to follow exfoliation with toning and moisturizing. Note that over-exfoliating can reduce the natural skin barrier, so stop it when your skin feels dry or irritated.

Wear sunscreen

Sunlight contains UV rays, which can lead to sun damage, burning, or visible signs of aging. The easiest way to reduce the risk is to apply a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) product before moving outside. A good sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays, helps maintain an even skin tone, and prevents signs of aging and even skin cancer.

When picking an SPF product, look for one that is SPF 30 or more, broad spectrum, and suitable for your skin type. Use sunscreen in all exposed skin areas, such as around the neck or eyes.

Eat berries

Berries such as raspberries are rich in ellagic acid, an antioxidant that can prevent wrinkles when applied to the skin. The acid protects the collagen that keeps skin youthful and pretty from being damaged by the sun.

For maximum moisture, add a natural humectant that traps water in the skin, such as honey. That way, you will have a recipe for beautiful, dewy, glowing skin. For a DIY idea, grind some berries with a teaspoon of honey and use a mask to treat the skin for 15-20 minutes. Wash and let the skin dry.

Endnote

It’s quite obvious that most people live a life that keeps them rushing from one task to the next, making it hard to have time for self care. However, it’s well worth taking a little time for yourself and your skin. Follow these essential tips to achieve your most glowing skin yet.