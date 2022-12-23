Protein Cookies from Naked Nutrition: Snack without Stretching Your Waistline!

When you think of diets, whether it is to trim off some fat or to bulk up, it usually feels like a declaration of no more desserts and treats. Most desserts and sweet treats, if not all, are often packed with sugar, artificial sweeteners, unhealthy carbs, and are just filled with ingredients that don’t do much for your body.

Does that mean you have to miss out on delicious, scrumptious treats?

Absolutely not! Naked Nutrition’s range of protein cookies called the Naked Cookie are here to satisfy your sweet cravings. These beautiful and delicious cookies will allow you to enjoy your favorite treat without feeding your waistline.

Things to Love About Naked Cookies

These are called Naked Cookies because they have nothing to hide from you. Each ingredient that goes into making your cookie is clearly listed on the packaging, so you know what you are feeding your body.

These protein cookies use defatted almond flour instead of regular wheat flour, which not only adds a ton of flavor and delivers a delightful mouthfeel, but is also really good for you. This flour contains less than 15% of fat than regular almond flour and still has all the nutrients in it.

The cookies are also made with almond butter, which is an ingredient high in monosaturated fats that help lower the bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise the good HDL cholesterol. It is also filled with nutrients including omega-3 fatty acids.

What’s more? These gluten-free cookies contain at least 10 grams of grass-fed whey protein an essential diet element, and have 5 grams or less sugar that won’t leave you feeling guilty about snacking on these. Not only are they soy free, this healthy snack is also GMO free and contains no high fructose corn syrup.

Naked Nutrition also uses practical packaging. Each box comes with 12 cookies that are individually packed. This makes it easy to pop one in your bag and enjoy the deliciousness any time of the day whether you are at the gym, at work, or in the middle of a boring lecture.

The fun packaging also keeps you motivated. Boring packaging of other healthy brands tend to be a dreadful reminder of diets and exercise (plus, these snacks taste as boring as they look!). But Naked Nutrition’s colorful and playful packaging makes dieting fun and scrumptious!

You can make a one-time purchase of these protein cookies, but you will find yourself coming back for more. Choose their subscription offer that helps you save 20% instead!

Three Mouthwatering Choices Packed Full of Flavor

When you think of healthy cookies, you instantly think of boring looking cookies with bland flavors packed in a tragically dull packaging. But Naked Nutrition’s protein cookies are nothing like that.

They offer three amazingly delectable choices of freshly baked cookies that will tickle your tastebuds.

Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies

By far the most popular choice, these Chocolate Chip Protein cookies beat the traditional recipe. Unlike other healthy cookies, these are filled generously with chocolate chips to satisfy your chocolate cravings. All this deliciousness comes with just 1 gram of sugar!

Protein Sugar Cookies

Like it simple? Naked Nutrition’s Protein Sugar Cookies are delicious and healthy with only 5 grams of sugar! Keep your cravings satisfied and stay on track with your fitness goals with these tasty cookies.

Oatmeal Raisin Protein Cookies

If Chocolate Chip and Sugar cookies make you feel like you are cheating on your diet, then Oatmeal Raisin Protein Cookies are for you. This cookie is also low on calories and sugar with just 190 calories and 1 gram of sugar.