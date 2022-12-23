Live Your Best Life With These Shimmering Green Nails

Spotting a trend on Instagram is easier than seeing it in real life. And one Insta-trend is for sure right now: the workplace has been taken over this week by one particular nail color. It’s been popping up on fingers, toes, in numerous forms and colors. We’re talking about green! Incorporate some type of shimmering green nails into your life just in time for the holiday!

In addition, during the last few weeks, I feel like a million green nail art designs have flooded my Instagram account. Is it just me, or did the recent push toward sustainability seem to emerge out of the blue? It’s come to the point where even myself, someone who has rare loathed the color green my whole life, has begun reposting green manicure styles, from green shimmery nail art to wintery dark shimmering green tones.

If dark green nail paint isn’t something you’ve thought of previously or if you just need some new ideas, we’ve got you covered. 7 shimmering green nail art ideas to attempt this winter, ranging from traditional French manicures to abstract swirls and exotic designs, are shown below. Try as you may, it will be difficult to settle on just one.

Photo By @elegancjanails/Instagram

This green candy nail design looks like a piece of Christmas art. We like the complementary combination of white and gold with a green shade.