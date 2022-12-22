Should You Consider Dying Your Hair Ash Brown For The Winter Months?

You can bet that the majority of the people you follow on Instagram have ash-brown hair if you take a quick look around. Ash brown hair, characterized by a brunette foundation with green, blue, or violet overtones, is poised to become one of 2023’s most popular hair colors. It’s the polar opposite (in the nicest possible manner) of the sunny hues that dominate in spring and summer.

While a bronde ombré with honey highlights is gorgeous, we think that a shade with cooler undertones is even more sophisticated. The transition to ashy brown, a color at the border between brown and silver, has begun. Highlight it for a touch of chill, or go all out with a balayage for a dramatic makeover.

Ash brown hair colors are a great method to subtly and stylishly update your brown locks. Despite being related to brown, ashy browns have enough diversity to warrant their own color palette.

Let’s ogle some hot ash brown hair color ideas.

Photo By @andie_salon_kalingga/Instagram

We can’t deny the strength and popularity of the silver hair trend right now. If you’ve been apprehensive about trying this trend for yourself, ash-brown hair color is a perfect way to dive into this trend. For natural brunettes, it’s a great option to have a new hair color without stripping your locks of every ounce of color.