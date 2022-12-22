5 Carat Emerald Cut Lab Diamond Buying Guide

Diamonds are the best friends of women. You will feel incomplete when you do not have diamond jewelry in your collection. Diamonds are expensive, and might not have the budget to afford one. But that doesn’t mean your jewelry box will stay incomplete and you feel sad about it. This is where Rare Carat Lab Created Diamonds come into the scene. To know more about lab-created diamonds, you have to read this article.

What are lab-grown diamonds?

The Emerald cut diamonds at Rare Carat are grown in a lab. This is the reason the price will not put a dent in your pocket. You must understand that lab-created loose diamonds are real diamonds with the same optical, physical, and chemical features as that naturally obtained diamonds. Both of these diamonds are made of carbon. The only difference between mined diamonds and laboratory-created diamonds is, the former is grown on the earth while the latter is grown in machines

The diamonds created in laboratories are mainly produced with two processes. These are.

CVD method

HPHT method

The CVD method uses the chemical vapour deposition technique, and the HPHT method involves high-pressure and high-temperature techniques. When a gemologist compares a diamond mined naturally with a diamond created in the laboratory, they are graded similarly considering four factors, such as- cut, carat weight, clarity, and color.

Get to know about www.RareCarat.com

Now that you know how 5 carat lab-grown diamonds are made, you must know where you can buy the same. One of the most reliable American marketplaces to find the best loose diamonds created in labs is www.RareCarat.com. It is a trusted site with many positive reviews in TrustPilot and Google Business profiles. You can find various choices at incredible prices with guaranteed authenticity.

The website works incredibly. You can check different options from several trusted sellers from all over the world. It also helps you to compare the prices along with the quality to get the best deal. Every diamond displayed here is a GIA-certified lab diamond.

Rare Carat also offers help from unbiased gemologists who can help you in finding the best clarity, cut, and quality.

How to find good lab-created diamond deals from www.rarecarat.com

If you are shopping for the best diamonds out there, you must find out the best deals. You can find the perfect deals and offers from RareCarat.com. You need to follow some steps to get your preferred diamonds at the best price. Here are some of the steps:

The first thing you have to do is to create an online account on www.RareCarat.com and you will get some promo offers to get a discount. You just have to use the diamond search engine.

Besides that, you can also look for the best deals by clicking on � Buy Diamonds Online

After that, you can choose the preferred shape or cut and mention your budget specifically

You can also tap on �Start with a Diamond’

Here you can choose all the preferred factors from the filters

Make sure to toggle the switch on for � Rare Carat Deal Vault’

You will get several options available with the deal. Along with that, you can also get a price comparison and quality score for every option listed. Thus, it can help you in finding the best deal.

Speaking of my experience of diamond purchasing, I got four options to compare and found the best diamond. I bought it for my loved ones and received a perfect deal from Rare Carat only.

How much does 5 carat diamond cost?

The 5-carat emerald cut diamond is famous among jewelry enthusiasts these days. This comes with a long square-shaped structure and it looks beautiful. The emerald-cut diamond price starts from $350 to $388. But the price can go as high as $2000,000 approximately depending on the carat, shape, and color.

Conclusion

You will get the best comfort when you have diamonds from the comforts of your home. If you are looking for laboratory-made diamonds, then you must visit www.RareCarat.com. Here you will find the best diamonds within your budget. Also, you can choose from various sellers from all over the world. You will need to follow the above-mentioned steps to find the best deal. You can also consult the gemologist for the color, clarity, carat, and price of the emerald cut diamonds.