7 Winter Coats That You Can Wear for Any Occasion

The time to get out your winter coats has arrived, and it’s only going to get colder from here on out. You undoubtedly already own at least one stylish coat and maybe even more, but why not give in to the fads of the season and get one of these seven varieties of winter coats that we, and many others, can’t stop talking about.

The freezing temperatures of winter often seem to surprise us. But you’re probably a forward-thinking person if you’ve made it this far. Looking at the runways, it’s clear that a few different styles of winter coats will be most popular this year. Where do you fit in with them? Different kinds of puffer coats, from the conventional (nylon) to the outlandish (corduroy) are back in style, of course.

From traditional designs like leopard and checks to luxury textures like fake fur, leather, and shearling, the fall runways were drowned in a fresh wave of cozy and elegant outerwear. These are the winter coat styles that will keep you looking fashionable and feeling safe, whether you’re in the market for a cozy duvet coat or a fitted coat to wear to the office.

Photo By @arnesdei/Instagram

For a lightweight yet heavy style coat, go for this fur fashion piece. Fur coats are the easiest ones you can pack away in seconds while traveling. You can’t go wrong with this Editor’s pick. You can also purchase this form-fitting design in either a hooded or unhooded version.