Bright, Metallic Winter Outfits That You Have To Try RN

2022’s hottest color palette is all about shimmer and shine. Here are the greatest metallic winter outfits to wear when you want to sparkle and shine, from sparkly gowns to dazzling daily pieces.

Dopamine dressing has emerged as one of the most significant fashion trends to come from the pandemic. You can’t look at your Instagram feed or go outside without seeing someone wearing a bright pink, orange, or blue outfit.

And if there’s anything we learned from the most recent runways, it’s that these kinds of all-or-nothing aesthetics are here to stay. Now that we’re nearing the close of 2022, it just so happens that all things metallic are the newest trend to enter the mix of mood-boosting hues, and they’re the ones you would likely want to add to your closet pronto.

While there were a few bright pops of color, such as the shimmering purple number at Off-White and the double-bow mules by cult favorite Mach & Mach, neutral silver, gold, and black will reign supreme this season.

Photo By @ashleykapryan/Instagram

Silver metallic pants with a metallic top will make you look more fashionable and attractive. The loosening style of the top is something that fits best with the falling snowy flakes. Pairing it with a white button-down will make a great combination for the style. Add messy curls to this style and slay the season.