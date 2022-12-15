Embrace Your Curls In The Cool Weather And Try These Chic Curly Hairstyles For Winter

The use of the hashtag #curlyhairdontcare has skyrocketed since the pandemic. Men and women alike are displaying their natural hair with no stigma, and it’s wonderful to see. Therefore, it’s not surprising that curly hairstyles will become more popular in 2022.

Curls aren’t a cut or a color like other popular trends like hair contouring and the boy haircut. Curly hair is fashionable, and the movement of curls is all about celebrating that. In order to bring out your hair’s natural beauty and bouncy texture, you need to work with it rather than against it.

The enormous, bouncy curls that were popular in the ’90s are another example. Do you recall them? Tight and perky, they were the antithesis of the other defining hair style of the decade and were sported by the likes of Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, and Nicole Kidman. The epitome of carefree locks, this style is making a comeback as part of a larger cultural shift toward accepting our own unique textures.

Let’s drool over some curly hair trends ahead.

Photo By @curly.hair.boo/Instagram

If you’re finally ready to style your medium-curly hair, try it with a messy comb-over. These messy curls lands right over the shoulders and forehead. Your curls will look livelier than ever, and instead of curls totally weighed down by gravity, the messed-up story gives them a fresh bounce.