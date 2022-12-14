The Best Accessories to Compliment Your Winter Looks

It’s time to be jolly and dress cozy for the winter weather. The dropping temperatures do require you to bundle up to deal with it, but it does not have to be boring. We present you with some ideas of how to add oomph to your winter wardrobe with the right winter materials and accessories.

Leather Accessories for a Classy Look

You cannot go wrong with leather in the cool winter months. Our favorite leather accessories are leather shoes and boots. While the material in any form is a classy statement, it is also an ideal choice for winter as it is breathable and insulating at the same time. We also love leather gloves that look great on both men and women. They are a great choice to add sophistication to your outfit while keeping your hands warm.

It’s important to point out that your leather accessories should always look new for the most chic look. With the occasional snow and harsh weather conditions that come with the winter, you may find yourself having to clean and repair your leather accessories. If that’s the case, have no fear, as the right leather care product will get your accessories looking next to new again in no time.

Be a Snuggle Bug with Woolen Accessories

Be it an ugly Christmas sweater or a pom-pom-topped beanie, woolen accessories are a must-have in your winter wardrobe. However, high-gauge socks are our pick for the best woolen accessory!

Regardless of what shoes you wear, woolen socks will help retain more heat and keep your feet warm as you trudge to snow. And they come in so many varieties and are a sneaky way to show off your quirky personality. A Marvel fan or you just love cheese, they are a sock just for you.

Look Glamourous in Velvet

Durable, soft, and rich-looking, velvet is another sophisticated choice for winter accessory material. If you are looking for the perfect outfit for a wintery date night, we suggest opting for a velvet dress to keep you warm while making you look absolutely stunning.

Velvet gloves are also a classy style statement perfect for embracing your inner princess. But if you are a homebody, consider getting yourself a pair of velvet slippers so your feet can enjoy the warmth while being dressed in luxury.

Stay Cute and Fluffy with Mohair Accessories

The baby chick feel of Mohair makes it an oh-so-cute accessory item to own. Mohair fabric is made from the hair of the Angora goat and is extremely durable and perfect for winter weather. The high luster and sheen of this fabric allow it to create dazzling looks that are even better in pastel colors.

We recommend a mohair sweater that you could pair with a pair of leather pants for a chic look. Mohair shawls are also great. Consider going for a large, chunky shawl for extra coziness.

Keep Your Eyes Protected with Sunglasses

Did you know sunglasses protect your eyes from cold dry air as well as the bouncing sunlight from the snow which can sunburn your eyes? Sunglasses are an accessory that can be worn all year round, thus, they make for an excellent investment.

Make sure you buy a frame style that suits your face shape to enhance your beauty. They must also be polarized glasses so you can enjoy the full glory of winter snow without damaging your eyes.

Make the Most of Digital Accessories and Gadgets

It might not occur to you, but smartwatches are great winter accessories too! They come with so many functionalities that help you keep track of your health and fitness goals, which is essential as winters can make us want to stay in bed all day. Plus, many also feature an SOS feature which might be of great help while snowboarding down mountains.

Another gadget we recommend is a hand warmer. Most gloves do not work with smartphones, which means you will have to take them off every time you need to use your phone. You can look for a small hand warmer that also doubles up as a power bank perfect for winter getaways.