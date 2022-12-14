Dopamine Dressing Is All Over Instagram—Here’s How to Embrace Color This Winter

When the pandemic emerged two years ago, we witnessed a rapid change in how people dressed. We ditched our ankle boots for slippers, jeans for joggers, and oversized jackets for enormous sweaters. All that was out of style were clothes that did not promote relaxation. However, two years and many shutdowns after, a new clothing trend is sweeping over- dopamine dressing.

The international fashion week circuit has been revitalized by acid brights recently, with these hues appearing on and off the catwalk. We’ve been enjoying the bright knits, eccentric shirts, juicy skirts, and perky accessories dubbed “dopamine clothing” for their ability to improve one’s mood.

If the exhibits are any indication, citrusy tones like orange, hot pink, and lemon yellow may soon be ubiquitous.

Let the street stylers encourage you to add more vibrancy to your wardrobe this season. Below, you’ll find some examples of vibrant clothing you can take inspiration from.

Photo By @ojubaby/Instagram

You can never go wrong when matching complementary colors like yellow and purple. Besides yellow and purple, there are also many colors like red and green, orange and blue, or green and magenta that will make perfect pairs for dopamine dressing. Dopamine dresses are more popular when incorporated as matching sets.