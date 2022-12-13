Mermaid Dresses Are Seductive Enough To Take Over Next Year

The term “mermaidcore,” a portmanteau of “mermaid” and “normcore,” describes the most recent fad in the world of fashion. It’s true that, in these uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus, fashion has a thirst for another universe. In times of uncertainty, it might be comforting to lose oneself in the depths of the ocean, where one can find not only thriving marine life but also peace and fortitude. Mermaid dresses are really seductive enough to add this element into the world of fashion.

Increasing concern for the environment and a desire to see positive change in the world are also contributing to the rise of this sea- and ocean-themed fashion trends. Moreover, throughout the pandemic, comfortable clothing became the norm, which is consistent with the normcore aspect of this design.

This style may be seen as a variety of homages to mermaids, the legendary sea creatures that have made their way on the runway. This ethereal style is reminiscent of the colors of the sea and the rarity and value of shells and pearls.

This style may be understood with only a few pieces of detail, rather than requiring a whole starfish bodysuit. Want to dive headfirst into the hottest trend right now? Read on below and pick your favorite look!

Photo By @se_erenity/Instagram

Mermaids have covered our imaginations for thousands of years. According to Greek mythology, mermaids seduce sailors to death with their voices. This oceanic dress shade offers a thankfully less grim version of mermaid dressing. These kinda dresses still retain the same mythical magic.