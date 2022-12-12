The Sexy Shower Makeup Trend Is All Over TikTok RN

The shower makeup trend has been one of the most peculiar and yet surprisingly relatable trends we’ve seen on social media in recent times. The beauty of it belies its underlying melancholy, thus the name.

Just so there’s no confusion: the crying makeup trend is all about a gentle appearance with glossy, tear-inspired touches near your eyes and cheeks. This style fad may help you project an angry, approachable edge, a sweet damsel-in-distress feel, or everything in between. Despite how narrow the idea may seem, the current trend of wet makeup isn’t limited to a sobbing idea.

TikTok users have discovered that a shower not only improves their vocal range, but also the look of their skin and hair, supporting the old adage that “everyone’s a better singer in the shower.” Recently, wet-looking skin has been embraced by trends like glass skin and crying makeup, but the app’s popular “shower makeup” pushes it to an extreme. All the information you need to implement the trend is provided below. Read on to get inspired!

Photo By @debhbie/Instagram

Like the vampire skin or crying makeup trends, the shower makeup trend has also managed to look the most flattering in possible ways. This makeup trend makes one appears as if they have just come out of the shower. Not just the wet look but also the glossy makeup looks and all the fresh makeup looks are also categorized in the shower makeup trend.