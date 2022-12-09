Crystal Eye Accents Will Radiate Fashion Vibes This Season

The attention has moved on from minimalism, and it looks like the maximalists are ready for their day in the limelight. Since then, the streets have been positively oozing with the vibrancy of the picture’s central theme. Crystal Eyes – A new makeup trend!

People are trying to present themselves favorably, reclaiming the years we lost to being cooped up in our houses by ditching the slouchy sweatsuits and long wash days. What is the Pinterest Predicts 2022 study calling the top trend in makeup? Crystal eye makeup.

Using crystals in your eye makeup isn’t simply a decorative flourish. It may be used to dramatically transform your makeup appearance with bejeweled eyeliner or as a subtle accent by placing a single crystal in the corner of your eye. Dua Lipa, Storm Reid, and Amanda Gorman, to name a few, are also big fans.

If you want to join in on the craze, how can someone who has yet to attempt crystal eye makeup join in? How do you put them on, where do you put them, and how do you take them off without causing damage to your skin? We gathered some looks to help you get started.

Photo By @marisol_sandoval/Instagram

First up we have this glam makeup that looks like a huge inspiration for Euphoria makeup. She is wearing dark eyeliner with smokey eyeshadow and the look is complete with fluttery eyelashes. How can we ignore the glossy lip color? Nude glossy lips are also adding beauty to this crystal eye makeup look.