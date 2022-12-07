5 Ways Women Can See Better Results With Their Weight Loss Plan

Did you know that according to World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 3 women do not get enough physical activity during the day to stay healthy? Whether your goal is to get in better shape or just maintain your overall health and fitness, we all know how important a good workout is.

But you can see better results with your fitness plan without changing it altogether. All you need to do is make some simple tweaks here and there to make it more efficient. Because, as they say, you need to work smarter, not harder.

Here is a list of five simple things you can do to get started:

Exercise In The Morning

You have probably heard people say how exercising in the morning ensures you’re getting the most out of it. They aren’t wrong. Exercising in the morning can keep you energized for the rest of the day and give you the confidence to take on the world. But did you know that it can be especially beneficial to you if you are a woman?

A recent study published in Frontiers in Physiology shows that women who exercise in the morning see better results in terms of reducing body fat and regulating blood pressure.

On the other hand, working out during the evening can help you with muscle gain and endurance training. The latter is also important for shedding extra fat. But if your primary goal is weight loss, working out in the morning is the way to go.

Incorporate Strength Training Into Your Plan

We tend to prioritize cardio training for weight loss. But remember that strength training is just as important. The principle is simple. Strength training focuses on developing your muscles. The more developed your muscles are, the higher your Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) will be, causing your body to burn more calories during the course of the day.

Unlike cardio training, which burns calories during the training only, strength training will help you burn calories even when you are not working out. This doesn’t mean you should replace one with the other. You need to incorporate both to stay fit.

Use the days you visit the gym to work with weights or get a resistant band and train your muscles at home. As for cardio, you can do it whenever you can fit it into your schedule.

Get A Proper Set of Gym Clothes

This is a no-brainer. The clothes you wear to the gym will impact your performance and how much you enjoy exercising. Make sure to choose something comfortable and easy to move around in. A good set of gym clothes will not only help your looks in the gym but have a tangible impact on your performance as well.

Proper gym clothes allow for better circulation of blood during the workout. That reduces the risk of injury and fatigue. This means you can work out for longer, safer, and with better form. They will also have moisture-wicking qualities, allowing your body to cool down more efficiently. If you like to exercise outdoors, some workout clothes also come with better UV protection than regular clothes.

If you’ve never bought gym wear before, remember that you don’t need to go for the most expensive one. A moderately-priced one will do just fine. You can visit a website like Bombshell Sportswear. This brand sells fashionable gym wear for women at an affordable price. Therefore, you can look cool at the gym without having to empty your savings.

Plan A Realistic Diet

It’s important to set up a diet plan that you can stick to. The first step is to figure out what your body needs and how much of it you should be eating per day. Once you have this information, setting up a realistic meal plan will be easy. Just remember, the best diet plans are those that work with your lifestyle and help you achieve your health goals without getting in the way of other responsibilities or passions.

Remember, crash diet plans that require you to eat completely bland food are not always useful. The primary reason is that such a diet will demoralize you, and you will most likely give up after a while. The smarter thing to do would be to incorporate healthier ingredients into your regular diet, so you are eating things you like.

There are many ways you can go about doing this, but a simple method is switching to whole food from processed food. They are generally much more nutritious and keep you full for longer. And according to John Hopkins Medicine, the fiber-rich nature of whole foods helps build good bacteria that improve your gut health.

The key to any good diet is consistency. Sticking to a diet that improves your overall health is more important than following a crash diet for a few months.

Get Enough Sleep

You’re probably aware that you need to get enough sleep to be healthy and feel well. But did you know that getting enough sleep can help you lose weight too?

The National Library of Medicine notes that during a recent study, two sets of participants, both going through a phase of calorie restriction, were randomly assigned either 5.5 hours or 8.5 hours of sleeping time. Those sleeping for 5.5 hours lost 55% less body fat compared to those sleeping 8.5 hours.

Getting enough sleep can be challenging in our busy lives. But simple mindfulness exercises or meditation can help. If you still have trouble sleeping, you can visit a sleep counselor who can analyze your behavior and help you figure out how you can sleep better.

No fitness plan is a one size fits all type solution. You need to keep exploring, and consult with a professional, if necessary, to find out what is best for you. Just remember that the key to weight loss is consistency. Not a month of unbearable hard work.