The global jewelry market is projected to grow from 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Part of this is because many more men are deciding to buy jewelry for themselves.

If you’ve decided to buy a Viking ring to wear, you need to make sure that you take care of it. By taking the time to clean, maintain, and store your Viking rings properly, they’ll continue looking their best for a long time to come.

Here are 3 tips for how to care for your Viking ring.

1. Clean It Gently

The first step to caring for a piece of stainless steel jewelry such as a Viking ring is to use a gentle yet effective cleaning routine. You’ll want to clean the jewelry carefully while also avoiding using any cleaners that are too abrasive or scratching the jewelry while you do it.

To clean a Viking ring, you can use the following steps:

Add some warm water and dishwashing soap to a small bowl. Dip a cloth into the soapy water and then gently clean the Viking ring. Remove the soap with a clean, damp cloth. Dry the Viking ring with a clean, dry towel.

Remember that you should always go with the grain vs. using a circular motion when cleaning Viking jewelry.

2. Avoid Using Harsh Chemicals

Be careful when choosing soaps or chemicals to use when wiping and cleaning Viking rings for men. It’s generally best to avoid any harsh chemicals on your jewelry.

Ensure that you avoid using strong soaps or abrasive materials such as certain kinds of toothpaste to clean your ring. If you use a jewelry cleaner, verify that it’s safe for use on stainless steel since some won’t be suited for a stainless steel Viking ring.

It’s a good idea to use mild dish soap when washing your ring if you want to ensure that you don’t cause damage to your jewelry. You can also choose to use baking soda as well.

3. Prevent Scratching

Although stainless steel jewelry is very durable and resistant to corrosion, you should still be mindful of potential scratches to the material. Be sure that you keep your Viking ring away from other items that could come into contact with it and that could potentially scratch it.

You should store the item away from other metals and keep it separate if you want to be sure that no harm comes to it. It’s a good idea to keep it in a pouch or a small bag of some kind to keep it protected when it’s not being worn.

You should also be mindful of how you wear a Viking wedding ring or men’s ring and ensure that it doesn’t come into contact with other metals or get damaged.

If you’re looking for a high-quality ring to wear, you can buy mens viking jewelry here.

Caring for Your Viking Ring with These Tips

If you want to wear a Viking ring, be sure that you know how to take care of it. Be sure that you clean it gently and avoid scratching it if you want it to last for a long time to come.

Need more jewelry care tips? Find more jewelry care tips by reading over our blog now.