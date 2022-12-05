Maxi Skirts Are Trending This Winter; Here’s How To Style Them

As a result of TikTok and Generation Z, the 1990s and Y2K fashion are more popular than ever, and in 2022, the maxi skirts will return. Long skirts, which are no longer connected with bohemian or hippie-chic fashion, are quite adaptable and can be worn in various ways.

Even while miniskirts have been all the rage this summer, its longer counterparts, the maxi skirt, have become a major trend for fall-winter 2022 due to the efforts of fashion icons like Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk and influencers with millions of followers like Emma Chamberlain.

Reminiscent of the 1990s, maxi skirts are once again all the rage. You may be wary of this second iteration of the ’00s silhouette if you’re old enough to recall the first one when it was worn best with a handkerchief top and a newsboy hat. In contrast to the “boho-chic” tragedies of the turn of the millennium, today’s possibilities are more uplifting. Instead, it has matured into a stylish way to dress for the season.

Look no further than the runways, where iconic labels like Chanel, Chloé, and Altuzarra set the standard for long-lasting, adaptable pieces. Get inspired by these maxi-skirt-filled looks below.

Photo By @_leeesss/Instagram

Just because a simple maxi skirt can’t go stylish doesn’t mean that any of them won’t work. Here is stylish proof that sheer maxi skirts can be a standout piece and you can also layer them elsewhere and make things interesting.