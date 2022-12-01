For a long time, women have worn leggings only as part of a layered outfit. However, over time, this has changed. Today, you’ll find many wearing them as the main piece, like with a t-shirt or another top, as a complete look.

Having a pair of leggings in your wardrobe or your little girl’s is something to consider. However, they’ve got to be the right ones. When shopping for leggings, go for those that aren’t too tight or too loose. Also, choose a breathable, comfortable, and stylish pair for you. Besides that, the quality must be good to ensure durability.

Since you’ll find several brick-and-mortar and online stores selling leggings, identifying a quality pair may be challenging. Thus, only buy from well-known and reputable sellers like Justice.

As you shop, you may shy away from colored leggings, as many buyers do. Though they may seem difficult to style, they truly aren’t. In this article, you’ll learn how to wear colored leggings and look stunning. Read on to find out more:

1. Choose A Suitable Shade

Before picking any pair of leggings, you must identify the color that suits you. The best way to find a good shade is by establishing your skin tone.

A popular method to do so is by checking your veins. If they’re green, you have a warm skin tone. If they’re blue, you have a cool one. However, you have a neutral skin tone if you can’t determine whether your veins are blue or green.

Here are legging colors to consider for your skin tone:

Warm Skin Tone : Consider green, warm red, caramel, and mustard yellow leggings if you have a warm skin tone. Beige and cream could work well, too, if you love neutral shades.

: Consider green, warm red, caramel, and mustard yellow leggings if you have a warm skin tone. Beige and cream could work well, too, if you love neutral shades. Cool Skin Tone: If you have a cool skin tone, ice blue, cobalt blue, lavender, sapphire, and emerald hues are suitable. Also, go for neutrals like classic grey, navy, and crisp white.

If you have a cool skin tone, ice blue, cobalt blue, lavender, sapphire, and emerald hues are suitable. Also, go for neutrals like classic grey, navy, and crisp white. Neutral Skin Tone: Most colors will work for you if you have a neutral skin tone. However, it’s best to consider shades that aren’t too bold or bright. Neutral colors like medium grey, coffee, and off-white are also suitable.

If you aren’t sure what shade to wear, bright red, dark purple, pale pink, and teal leggings are suitable for any skin tone.

Wearing leggings with colors that flatter your skin tone helps you stand out. Try a few shades suitable for you to see what works best.

2. Consider The Final Look

Leggings today can be worn as a base piece of an outfit. However, one has to do it cautiously. For instance, if you’re going for a casual outdoor look, pair your leggings with a short dress or a long plain-colored shirt. You could also try wearing leggings with shorts. However, ensure the latter isn’t too tight so it blends well with your leggings.

Alternatively, consider a short skirt. Pair this with a top whose shade doesn’t clash with your leggings. If the top is tight, ensure the skirt is loose and if the skirt is patterned, consider plain-colored leggings.

However, if you’re wearing a solid shade skirt, patterned leggings or those of a hue that complements the skirt can work best. For footwear, you can go for boots or a pair of sneakers.

If you’re going for casual office attire, ensure your outfit looks decent. You can achieve this by pairing your leggings with an oversized sweater, a long loose plain collar shirt, or a blazer. You can complete this look with thigh-high or low boots. Alternatively, go for closed-toe shoes.

If you want an athleisure look, consider solid-colored leggings with a patterned sports bra. You can also wear a crop top, sweatshirt, or simple t-shirt with a shade that matches or complements the leggings.

Shrugs are something to try if you want to appear trendier with an athleisure look. A pair of sneakers will complete your outfit.

3. Be Confident

When wearing colored leggings, you must be confident in your outfit. People around you can sense if you feel good about your look. If you do, they’ll admire your style. However, they may see it as a fashion fail if you aren’t confident.

If you’d like to display confidence, ensure your outfit is comfortable. Also, it should be appropriate for the activity or occasion. Besides that, your outfit must also show off your personal style and be suitable for your body type and skin tone.

Final Thoughts

In the past, women mostly wore leggings as part of a layered look. Today, they’re popular as a base piece of an outfit. You’ll find many types of leggings available in the market. Though many women are afraid of colored ones, this shouldn’t stop you from giving them a try. They can help you achieve an incredible look if used correctly.

In this article, you’ve learned how to wear colored leggings, appear fashionable, and look good in them. As advised, you should put on leggings with shades suitable for your skin tone to enhance your complexion and make you stand out.

Also, considering the final look when wearing leggings will help ensure your pair goes well with your footwear and other garments. Lastly, be confident in your outfit. That makes all the difference.