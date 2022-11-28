These Low-Effort Manicure Designs Make it Easy To Steal The Spotlight

One of the biggest trends this year is minimalism, which can be seen everywhere, from home decor and clothing to hairstyles, cosmetics, and—most notably—nails. Now that a low-effort manicure is as easy as a few swipes of polish, simple, minimalist designs are set to take over.

Maintaining a manicure may be a source of stress since it can seem like a major undertaking. Even if you don’t want something too fussy on your nails, it doesn’t mean you have to forego nail art altogether. Doing something as simple as getting your nails done may make you feel more put together and stylish. You can tell a lot about a person by the way they present themselves, which is why having beautiful nails is so important.

The current nail maintenance trend is for simple, minimalist designs that nevertheless look great without requiring a lot of upkeep. Do-it-yourself (DIY) nail art may be a lot of fun and require very little effort since many of the designs can be created at home. Nail art with little embellishments, such as geometric forms and a few diamonds or glitter, is now trending.

Scroll down to choose your favorite designs and step up your nail game RN.

Photo By @samrosenails/Instagram

Cow print all over? A little much. But this brown and nude combo adds to your nail tips just the right amount of glamour and minimalism for a trendy autumn nail art design.