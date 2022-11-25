Adorn Your Preppy Fall Days With Pretty Plaid Manicure Designs

It’s hardly surprising that clothing trends wind up being worn for reasons other than their intended ones. While our most-loved motifs and patterns often inspire bold new ways to apply makeup, they may also find their way to our fingertips. Similarly, the Plaid manicure style of recent years fits this description.

There is no lack of autumn manicure ideas to add to your must-do list, even ones you can do yourself, thanks to the abundance of Instagram posts by professional nail painters and paparazzi salons showcasing their latest creations.

But plaid prints won’t disappoint you! The most popular pattern for the season is a subtle gradient of pastels and neutrals, seen on everything from wool jackets to shackets. That may make you question why our fingertips don’t get the same plaid-shaped adoration. Read on to learn about the current top nail trends, as predicted by us and verified by expert manicurists.

Photo By @stylebyreags/Instagram

Our winter wardrobes are a collection of cozy knit sweaters dipped in plaid prints. The colder months are really the time when these plaid prints are hugging us every day.