How Moving to The US Can Give Your Fashion Career The Boost it Needs

Some people see careers in the fashion industry as intimidating and daunting. These jobs are fast-paced and competitive. You need to be creative and sassy to go with the current trends and stand out among the others.

Over the years, the fashion industry in the USA has continued to grow and become well-known all over the world. Fashion designers in the country also belong to the highest-paying jobs. No wonder many people are looking for ways how to move to the US to grow their careers in this industry. The demand for these jobs is also thriving, which is why many are looking for opportunities and making the most out of them.

Foreign nationals who are in the fashion industry try to go to the US for their career. Unfortunately, not everyone gets a chance since visa applications are quite strict.

Fashion Industry in The USA

The United States tops the list of leading countries in the fashion industry. Most of the headquarters of leading brands such as Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Ralph Lauren is in the country. Huge fashion events like Met Gala and New York Fashion week are annually held in the US.

Clothing companies in the country also initiated sustainable clothing where textiles are made from recycled or organic materials. Almost every state in the country specializes in the areas of the fashion industry. Miami is visited for its wide swimwear options. Boston has a lot of shops where you can buy the best formal attire. Chicago is famous for having a wide variety of sportswear. Los Angeles is considered a haven for ladies’ apparel and casual attires. The majority of clothing trends also start in the USA.

The country is a good place to start your own brand since Americans have a high value for fashion. Seeing your brand on the runway is the most fulfilling event for someone who has started their own brand. Aside from owning a brand, the country is a good place to work for fashion as well. These are considered stable careers in the US, and you will be able to get the ins and outs of the fashion industry. Though roles in the fashion industry can be toxic because it is fast-paced, many employees consider this as a profitable and productive career.

How to Move to The US to Start Your Fashion Career

The USA is open to foreign nationals who are seeking a good job opportunity. As long as your visa is approved, you may start working for big fashion companies in the country. There are several types of visas available for anyone who wants to work in the fashion industry. You can apply for a non-immigrant visa if you plan to work for a limited period. But if you are seeking to establish a long-term career and eventually reside in the US permanently, you can apply for an immigrant visa.

Foreign national workers should obtain an O-1 visa. This is granted to people who have shown their skills in fashion to work and reside in the USA legally. Visa applications are made by US companies. Once granted, you can stay up to three years and can be renewed. You are allowed to enter the country ten days before your visa starts to allow you to organize your accommodation and adapt to American living.

As part of the requirements during your application, you need to submit proof that you are skilled in the fashion industry. You may submit a portfolio, awards, and certificates that you have received.

The requirements include typical documents such as a passport, a photo in line with the requirements of the USDS, a DS-160 form, an interview letter, an I-797 approval notice, and a receipt of your visa payment. Other requirements specific to this visa application include a written consultation from someone who is an expert in the fashion industry, a copy of your job contract, and a document that includes the activities of your job.

You also need to attend an interview in your country’s consular office. They will ask you about your background in the fashion industry, why you think working in the US will give your career a boost, and some other questions that are related to your job. You need to ace the interview since it is an important part of your visa application.

You may also bring your dependents to the US if you are an O-1 visa holder. Family members such as your spouse or children under 21 years old may apply for an O-3 visa.