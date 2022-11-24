Finger Piercings: Try The New Engagement Trend

There’s a new trend in engagement rings, though it may cost you some pain, blood, and tears to get it. As an alternative to getting a tattoo on your ring finger, some individuals have opted to get a ring finger piercing instead.

Fortunately, this engagement ring fad has been gaining favor with millennials in current days, and this type of gem would be quite impossible to lose.

Some people are opting to permanently proclaim their commitment to one another by having their ring finger pierced rather than wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Dermal engagement piercings have become popular on Instagram, though experts have advised against them. Check out how the trend’s forerunners are expressing it in many forms online before deciding whether a piercing is right for you.

Photo By @day__piercing/Instagram

While most people get a round stud for the dermal piercing, choose this dazzling drop to adorn your finger.