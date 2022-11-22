Metallic White Makeup Looks Will Transform You Into A Winter Princess

As we slowly ease back into our routine and finally see the release of all lockdowns, folks are once again putting their best glam foot forward. A wide range of cosmetic styles, from geometric eyeliner to bright lip tints, are now trending. Metallic white makeup is one of the most prominent trends seen on the runway for winter.

Whether you were a teenager in the ’90s or simply love a good throwback, you can’t dispute the popularity of glitter makeup. If you’re in the mood to harken back to bygone eras, you’re in luck: metallic lips and eyeshadow are trending now. Don’t fret; it’s much more understated than the flashy styles of yesteryear.

If you want to make an impression on your birthday, at your workplace, or at any other significant occasion, you also need to accessorize with something that shimmers, sparkles and shines. Of course, you presumably already knew that. Scroll down to drool at this winter’s most beautiful white metallic makeup looks that will turn you into a winter princess.

Photo By @charlotteomakeup/Instagram

Try this bold application of white eyeshadow as your upcoming party look. The blue eyeliner makes this look even more attractive.